DJs Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH Will Host a Surprise Pop-up Concert Today in Dallas

The power music duo are playing a show called MELLODEATH in Dallas.
April 26, 2024
DJ/producer Marshmello is hosting a pop-up event with SVDDEN DEATH to celebrate the end of their MELLODEATH tour.
DJ/producer Marshmello is hosting a pop-up event with SVDDEN DEATH to celebrate the end of their MELLODEATH tour. Shutterstock
DJ Marshmello and DJ/producer SVDDEN DEATH will host a surprise pop-up concert on the roof of Rodeo Dallas today from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.


The surprise show will celebrate the last leg of the EDM duo’s MELLODEATH tour ahead of their show at The Factory in Deep Ellum tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased at mellodeath.com. Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH have held pop-up gigs around each tour date, including a set at the Mall of America earlier this month.


Based off clips from previous shows, this isn’t your typical merch pop-up. Fans will be treated to a “bonk crazy” performance from Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH, fully decked out with DJ set staples like lasers, fog machines and bass-blasting subwoofers. Those hoping to still get their hands on a Marshmello x SVDDEN DEATH tee should also plan to stop by the accompanying merch shop that will be available at Rodeo Dallas today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.


Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH kicked off their four-stop MELLODEATH tour in Colorado on April 4. The co-headlined shows come a month after the co-headliners released their five-track collaboration album, MELLODEATH Tapes Vol. 1, which marks Marshmello’s return to the dubstep genre. While the spring 2024 run of the tour ends tonight at MELLODEATH’s Deep Ellum show, fans might see more music from the genre-renowned artists in the future, as SVDDEN DEATH said the album’s single, “Ceremony,” was “the first of many from MELLODEATH.”


The MELLODEATH pop-up event is at Rodeo Dallas, 2724 Elm St., on April 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. No ticket is required and service is first come, first served. More information can be found on therodeobar.com.

