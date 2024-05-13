 Childish Gambino Announces Dallas, Texas Concert | Dallas Observer
Childish Gambino's The New World Tour Sets Dallas Date in September

The artist known as an actor on "Community" will bring his music act, Childish Gambino, to Dallas in September.
May 13, 2024
Childish Gambino will return to American Airlines Center Sept. 11.
For the first time in six years, Childish Gambino will return to the Dallas stage for his newly announced The New World Tour.


On Monday, the 40-year-old multi-hyphenate artist, who is also known by his real name, Donald Glover, posted the announcement for the 58-stop tour. Childish Gambino will perform at the American Airlines Center with special guest WILLOW on Sept. 11. Other Texas dates include Houston on Sept. 8 and Austin on Sept. 10.


Glover’s announcement comes a day after he released his latest album, Atavista, on Sunday. In a post about the album drop, he described Atavista as “the finished version of 3.15.20, the album [he] put out 4 years ago.” He added that “the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer,” which likely means the tour’s namesake tracks should be dropping at any time now.


Dallas fans last saw Childish Gambino on his This is America Tour in 2018. Since then, Glover has made a number of artistic ventures, including the conclusion of his acclaimed FX series Atlanta and collaborations with artists ranging from bLAck pARty to Kanye West. Glover even showed some love for Texas during his break from his projects as Gambino when he premiered his executive-produced Prime Video series Swarm, which is set in Houston, during Austin’s SXSW festival in 2023.


To prepare for Childish Gambino’s return to North Texas, fans can sign up now at thenewworldtour.com for access to artist presale codes. Artist and American Express card members presale begins Wednesday, May 15. Fans who have signed up for presale will receive an email with further instructions and timing.

Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
