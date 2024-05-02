 Dallas Neil Young Concert Postponed Due to 'Unsafe' Weather | Dallas Observer
Neil Young Postpones Dallas Concert Due to 'Unsafe' Weather Conditions

It’s been 21 years since Young and Crazy Horse performed in Dallas. The reunion is not happening today thanks to Texas weather.
May 2, 2024
Neil Young & Crazy Horse were scheduled to play in Dallas on Thursday night.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse were scheduled to play in Dallas on Thursday night. Joey Martinez
Neil Young’s North Texas fans are going to have to wait just a bit longer to be reunited with the acclaimed singer-songwriter. The rocker was scheduled to play Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on Thursday, May 2, but once again, Texas weather made other plans.

On May 1, Young posted a note under the news section of his website — cheekily titled “NYA Times-Contrarian” — with the dispiriting headline “Love Earth Tour Lightning Threat Cancels Texas Shows.” “Too dangerous for us to put our audience in that situation,” the unsigned message reads. “We are rolling on, with these shows coming back in September on our way to Farm Aid. We are headed to New Orleans now. Would have loved to play Texas — Austin and Dallas, but too unsafe at the moment. Sitting in the parking lots, lightning flashing in the sky. Movin’ on.”

The tour page on Young’s website lists the May 4 appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as his next scheduled performance.

Tickets for the show are still for sale via Ticketmaster. (And, for whatever it’s worth, the fine print in the event listing specifically calls out “rain or shine.”)

Live Nation sent out a press release stating that Young's Dos Equis show has been postponed until Sept. 14.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the statement read. "Current ticket holders will receive more information via email and additional tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost."

Thursday’s concert would have marked the 78-year-old rocker’s first Dallas appearance in over a decade, following a solo, two-night stand at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in April 2014.

It’s been even longer — 21 years — since Young and Crazy Horse, with whom he has embarked on the current “Love Earth” tour, performed in Dallas. Young and Crazy Horse last appeared at the same venue they were scheduled to headline Thursday (then known as Smirnoff Music Centre) on Aug. 5, 2003.
