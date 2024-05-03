 Keith Urban Will Play a Small Dallas Club in Deep Ellum Tonight | Dallas Observer
Keith Urban Will Play a Surprise Gig at Club Dada Tonight. But, Why?

On 24 hours' notice, country star Keith Urban will play at a small-room venue in Deep Ellum tonight.
May 3, 2024
On Thursday morning, country star Keith Urban delighted fans and perplexed Dallasites by announcing a show at Club Dada for tonight, Friday, May 3.

Urban is the second big artist in the past week to play a surprise gig in Deep Ellum (the first being Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH's pop-up gig last Friday at The Factory), but it’s historically rare for a celebrity this famous to drop an impromptu small-room set on this city. It harkens back to the days of The Eagles' Joe Walsh showing up at Adair's Saloon in the '80s, or that magical night in 2011 when Lady Gaga popped up onstage at Dallas gay bar institution, The Round-Up Saloon, while stopping through Dallas on her Monster Ball tour.

In a similar scenario, Keith Urban is stopping through Dallas on his current tour of festival gigs across the U.S.

According to his Instagram, the pop-up celebrates the May 3 release of his new single “GO HOME W U (feat. Lainey Wilson).” Urban explained that he wanted to play the surprise gig “in a setting that is perfect for the song and feels very familiar … playing in clubs and dive bars.” How rootsy!

Tickets for the gig tonight sold out almost immediately, currently running from $300 to over $700 on the aftermarket. Avid celeb-watchers who manage to make it through the door shouldn’t get their hopes up to spot Urban’s A-list wife Nicole Kidman at Club Dada, as she appeared in Sydney last night for the Australian premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. But Urban's pop-up show will certainly be memorable nonetheless. 
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas420.
