George Strait’s Texas Concert Could Break Records This June

Country giant George Strait might get even taller with his next concert: He could beat the Grateful Dead's record for the highest-attended show.
June 3, 2024
Country legend George Strait might break his own attendance record in Texas this summer.
Mike Brooks

George Strait’s one and only 2024 Texas concert, The King at Kyle Field, is in such high demand that the country star is on track to beat several attendance records, including one he set in 2014.


Strait set his all-time highest indoor attendance record of 104,793 fans in June 2014 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for the final performance of his farewell The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. Since sales for Strait’s upcoming June performance in College Station went on sale March 19, sales have already surpassed over 100,000, according to American Songwriter magazine. This marks the shortest time a single show has moved over 100,000 tickets in the singer’s career.


With several seats still available for purchase, Strait is on pace to surpass his own decade-old record.


“George has always said he has the best fans, and there’s nothing like a Texas crowd,” Strait’s concert promoter Louis Messina said in a statement to American Songwriter. “We knew the show at Kyle Field would be exciting as it’s the first-ever one of its size to be held in the stadium, but even I didn’t expect we’d sell over 100,000 tickets in just a few days.”


The Texas native might also beat the 50-year-old record for all-time attendance for a ticketed concert in the United States. That is currently held by The Grateful Dead, who had 107,019 Deadheads in attendance at their show at New Jersey’s Raceway Park in 1977. The record attendance for a Texas A&M football game at Kyle Field is 110,000, so surpassing both attendance numbers is still within Strait’s reach.


Strait’s Kyle Field show on June 15 will be the sixth stop on his 2024 concert calendar. The Texas troubadour will be joined by fellow Lone Star natives Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman for the College Station performance. More information on tickets can be found at 12thman.com.

Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
