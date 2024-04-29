Bad Bunny Changes Dallas Concert Dates Because of the Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks' loss this weekend is having a ripple effect even among those who don't know squat about basketball. The Mavs, who lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, are now tied at 2–2 and will play Game 6 in the series at Dallas' American Airlines Center on Friday, May 3. Game 5 is in LA on Wednesday, May 1.
The venue was scheduled to host a Bad Bunny concert, his first of two consecutive shows planned for Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.
The first concert, which includes a full orchestra, plus his usual offering of reggateon, trap and unintelligeble lyrics, is now scheduled for Thursday, May 2.
So, yeah, thanks to Luka and company it's gonna be "un viernes sin ... Benito." Promoter Live Nation will honor the change for Friday ticket holders, which means concertgoers will have to party on a weeknight, rearrange babysitting and whatever other plans they made to attend the Friday concert. BUT on the bright side, the Puerto Rican star now has a Friday off in Dallas. Maybe we'll spot him at one of Dallas' best dance clubs or shopping at celebrity-sighting hotspot Dolly Python.