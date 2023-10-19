 Bad Bunny Announces 2 Dallas Concerts in 2024 – How To Get Tickets | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Bad Bunny Announces 2 Dallas Dates

The Puerto Rican superstar viene pa' Dallas.
October 19, 2023
Start practicing your perreo, chicos. El Bad Bawhny is coming.
Start practicing your perreo, chicos. El Bad Bawhny is coming. Jason Koerner/Getty
Share this:
Oye, Mami, here’s some really good Bad Bunny news for you: The Puerto Rican megastar just announced his Most Wanted Tour will include two dates in Dallas.

So get your perreo moves out of the bag — and keep your phone charged, if you want to catch video of Kendall Jenner dancing stand-offishly among the crowd. On May 3 and 4, the Live Nation-produced North American tour brings the rapper to American Airlines Center.

Tickets for the Bad Bunny show will be available to fans who register with Ticketmaster before noon, Oct. 22. After registration ends, fans will be randomly selected to purchase tickets.

VIP seats will also be for sale at vipnation.com and include preshow access and gifts.

The Grammy-winning artist last played in Dallas in September 2022 on his World’s Hottest Tour. Observer writer Danny Gallagher called the show “a moving testament to his fans who helped him reach such a high stage in life so quickly.”

The rapper/singer keeps breaking records. Just this year, his most recent album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” (“no one knows what will happen tomorrow”), became the most-streamed album on its debut day. And he’s been at the top for a long time without any help from sorta-mami-in-law Kris Jenner.

The singer also breaks barriers as a Spanish-speaking artist among audiences who don’t speak the language, although even those of us who do speak Spanish are hardly able to understand a word he’s saying.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending

Travis Scott’s Utopia Show in Dallas Was Straight-Up Unbelievable

Concert Reviews

Travis Scott’s Utopia Show in Dallas Was Straight-Up Unbelievable

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
North of the Wall: Dallas' Live Music Scene Takes Over the Suburbs

Longform

North of the Wall: Dallas' Live Music Scene Takes Over the Suburbs

By Mike Brooks
Ben Folds Brings What Matters Most To Collaborate With Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Music News

Ben Folds Brings What Matters Most To Collaborate With Dallas Symphony Orchestra

By Preston Jones
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Peter Gabriel, Ben Folds, Nick Cave and More

Concerts

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Peter Gabriel, Ben Folds, Nick Cave and More

By David Fletcher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation