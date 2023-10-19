Music News Bad Bunny Announces 2 Dallas Dates The Puerto Rican superstar viene pa' Dallas. By Eva Raggio October 19, 2023 Start practicing your perreo, chicos. El Bad Bawhny is coming. Jason Koerner/Getty

So get your perreo moves out of the bag — and keep your phone charged, if you want to catch video of Kendall Jenner dancing stand-offishly among the crowd. On May 3 and 4, the Live Nation-produced North American tour brings the rapper to American Airlines Center.







VIP seats will also be for sale at



The Grammy-winning artist last played in Dallas in Observer writer Danny Gallagher called the show “a moving testament to his fans who helped him reach such a high stage in life so quickly.”



The rapper/singer keeps breaking records. Just this year, his most recent album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” (“no one knows what will happen tomorrow”), became the most-streamed album on its debut day. And he’s been at the top for a long time without any help from sorta-mami-in-law Kris Jenner.



