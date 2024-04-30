PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces Sorry I’m Outside Tour, Dallas Concert Set For July

PARTYNEXTDOOR is taking a break from Toronto and visiting Dallas in July on his 2024 summer tour. The performance marks the first time he’s had a show in Dallas since touring with Halsey on her 2017 Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.
Three days after releasing his latest album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), the Canadian R&B singer announced his Sorry I’m Outside Tour via a 49-second cinematic trailer. On Tuesday morning, PARTYNEXTDOOR announced 24 U.S. tour dates, including a Dallas show at the South Side Ballroom on July 14. The tour will also stop in Houston on July 15.
Presale tickets are available now, and general sales are expected to start this Friday, May 3. More on tickets and tour dates can be found at partyomo.com.
The artist’s latest 14-track release includes singles “Real Woman” and “Lose My Mind,” and the tour’s namesake track, “Sorry, But I'm Outside."
In an interview with Billboard, PARTYNEXTDOOR said the new album is “the hardest [he’s] ever worked on an album” and is “the proudest [he’s] felt.”
Check out PARTYNEXTDOOR’s latest music video off P4, “For Certain.”