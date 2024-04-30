 PartyNext Door Announces Dallas Dates, US Tour | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces Sorry I’m Outside Tour, Dallas Concert Set For July

PartyNextDoor is bringing the party with a Dallas stop in his U.S. tour.
April 30, 2024
Canadian R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR will touch down in Dallas this summer.
Canadian R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR will touch down in Dallas this summer. Warner Bros. Records
Share this:
PARTYNEXTDOOR is taking a break from Toronto and visiting Dallas in July on his 2024 summer tour. The performance marks the first time he’s had a show in Dallas since touring with Halsey on her 2017 Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.

Three days after releasing his latest album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), the Canadian R&B singer announced his Sorry I’m Outside Tour via a 49-second cinematic trailer. On Tuesday morning, PARTYNEXTDOOR announced 24 U.S. tour dates, including a Dallas show at the South Side Ballroom on July 14. The tour will also stop in Houston on July 15.

Presale tickets are available now, and general sales are expected to start this Friday, May 3. More on tickets and tour dates can be found at partyomo.com.

The artist’s latest 14-track release includes singles “Real Woman” and “Lose My Mind,” and the tour’s namesake track, “Sorry, But I'm Outside."

In an interview with Billboard, PARTYNEXTDOOR said the new album is “the hardest [he’s] ever worked on an album” and is “the proudest [he’s] felt.”

Check out PARTYNEXTDOOR’s latest music video off P4, “For Certain.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
Bad Bunny Changes Dallas Concert Dates Because of the Mavs

Concerts

Bad Bunny Changes Dallas Concert Dates Because of the Mavs

By Eva Raggio
Hozier Brought a Folk-Rock Political Revolution to Dallas

Concert Reviews

Hozier Brought a Folk-Rock Political Revolution to Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Dark Sanctuary Captures the Rich History of a Dallas Goth Institution

Arts & Culture News

Dark Sanctuary Captures the Rich History of a Dallas Goth Institution

By Alex Gonzalez
Texas Premiere of Bastards of Soul Doc Brings Dallas Audience to Tears

Arts & Culture News

Texas Premiere of Bastards of Soul Doc Brings Dallas Audience to Tears

By Ismael M. Belkoura
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation