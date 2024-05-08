Green Day, Alanis, Maggie Rogers: The DFW Concert Guide to Live Nation's $25 Ticket Sale

The promotion runs May 8–14, 2024, and applies an all-in $25 per-ticket price to over 5,000 upcoming nights of live music around the country. For regular and passionate ticket-buyers, Live Nation's yearly "National Concert Week" sale is a deep breath of fresh air for the bank account.
Concert ticket prices are at a record high in this economy. In fact, an unpopular merger with Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour pricing debacle of 2022 allegedly has the U.S. Department of Justice readying an antitrust case against Live Nation. Consumers need a break already. Even if you hate Ticketmaster and Live Nation for their practices and business model, you can’t deny that $25 a pop is a blow-out deal worth curbing your consumer politics for just one week of the year.
$NOT – House of Blues Dallas – September 7
Here is the complete list of 97 Dallas concerts currently on sale for $25 (with ticketing links):
21 Savage – Dos Equis Pavilion – May 15
AJ Mitchell – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – June 13
Alanis Morissette – Dos Equis Pavilion – June 14
Alec Benjamin – South Side Ballroom – September 11
Are You Garbage Podcast – House of Blues Dallas – June 15
Barbie The Movie: Symphony Concert – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 3
BashfortheWorld – South Side Ballroom – May 31
Bleachers – South Side Ballroom – June 2
Bush – Dos Equis Pavilion – September 8
Cage the Elephant – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – July 13
Caifanes – Dos Equis Pavilion – June 22
Celeste Barber – House of Blues Dallas – June 10
Cody Jinks – Dos Equis Pavillion – May 11
Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast – Majestic Theatre – July 26
Dan + Shay – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 30
Dane Cook – Majestic Theatre – November 1
Dave Matthews Band – Dos Equis Pavilion – June 1
Dead Poet Society – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – May 24
Dierks Bentley – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – June 7
Division Minuscula – House of Blues Dallas – August 13
Donny Osmond – Music Hall at Fair Park – August 2
Drive-By Truckers – House of Blues Dallas – June 21
Echo & The Bunnymen – House of Blues Dallas – May 8
Feid – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – May 19
Flwr Chyld – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – June 23
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls – South Side Ballroom – June 15
Funny Marco & Bobbi Althoff: Open Thoughts – Majestic Theatre – May 10
Glass Animals – Dos Equis Pavilion – September 20
Green Day – Globe Life Field (Arlington) – September 11
Grupo Firme – Dos Equis Pavilion – October 26
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers – House of Blues Dallas – June 25
Hootie & The Blowfish – Dos Equis Pavilion – May 30
IDLES – South Side Ballroom – May 23
In Flames – House of Blues Dallas – May 26
James Van Der Beek & Screening of Varsity Blues – House of Blues Dallas – June 30
Janet Jackson – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – July 25
Jeff Bernat – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – June 7
Jennifer Lopez – American Airlines Center - July 6
Jose Madero – House of Blues Dallas – July 3
Joyner Lucas – South Side Ballroom – June 1
Judge Reinhold & Screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High – Majestic Theatre – May 11
Kamasi Washington – House of Blues Dallas – May 15
King Buzzo – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – September 22
Kings of Leon - Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – August 17
Lady London – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – May 21
Lawrence – House of Blues Dallas – October 5
Leo Skepi – Majestic Theatre – May 31
Lewis Black – Majestic Theatre – November 24
Loserville 2024: ft. Limp Bizkit, Bones – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 13
Madaraka Festival ft. Nyashinski, Eddy Zenzo – House of Blues Dallas – May 25
Maggie Rogers – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) – May 31
Matisse – House of Blues Dallas – June 19
Maxwell – American Airlines Center – October 20
Missy Elliott – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – July 21
Mœnia – House of Blues Dallas – August 24
New Kids On The Block – Dos Equis Pavilion – July 14
Niall Horan – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 2
Nimesh Patel – Majestic Theatre – May 17
PVRIS – House of Blues Dallas – July 7
Pepe Aguilar – American Airlines Center – May 18
Peso Pluma – American Airlines Center – June 28
Peso Pluma – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – June 30
Peter Hook & The Light – House of Blues Dallas – September 14
Pixies & Modest Mouse – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) – June 27
Rob Zombie – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – September 18
Russ – American Airlines Center – June 13
Sammy Hagar – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 22
Santana – Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) – August 15
Sarah McLachlan – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) – July 3
Silversun Pickups – House of Blues Dallas – June 10
Slipknot – Dos Equis Pavilion – September 18
Staind – Dos Equis Pavilion – October 22
Stone Temple Pilots – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 23
Styx – June 21 – Dos Equis Pavilion – June 21
TK Kirkland – House of Blues Dallas – August 10
Tank – Music Hall at Fair Park – May 11
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula – House of Blues Dallas – June 7
The Doobie Brothers – Dos Equis Pavilion – June 29
The Gaslight Anthem – House of Blues Dallas – August 11
The Marley Bros. – Dos Equis Pavilion – September 16
Third Eye Blind – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 1
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 27
Todd Rundgren – Majestic Theatre – June 12
Train – Dos Equis Pavilion – August 26
Urzila Carlson – House of Blues Dallas – June 4, 2025
Vacations – House of Blues Dallas – August 7
WHEEIN – Majestic Theatre – May 22
Wang Chung – House of Blues Dallas – May 19
Weezer – American Airlines Center – September 29
Whiskey Myers – Dos Equis Pavilion – November 2
Whitney Cummings – Majestic Theatre – September 5
XOMG POP! – House of Blues Dallas – June 23
Xscape – Dos Equis Pavilion – July 5
ZOLITA – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues – September 16
If you're thinking about treating yourself to a concert-vacation, you can see the full nationwide list of $25 tickets on Live Nation's website.