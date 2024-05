Green Day, Alanis, Maggie Rogers: The DFW Concert Guide to Live Nation's $25 Ticket Sale

Here is the complete list of 97 Dallas concerts currently on sale for $25 (with ticketing links):

Once again, concert-goers' favorite corporate-originated internet holiday is nigh! In 2015, the largest live music promoter on the planet, Live Nation Entertainment, decided that May 5 is National Concert Day. Since then (except for an industry-devastating pandemic moratorium on live music in 2020) the company has marked the occasion with its annual week-long $25 ticket sale event The promotion runs May 8–14, 2024, and applies an all-in $25 per-ticket price to over 5,000 upcoming nights of live music around the country. For regular and passionate ticket-buyers, Live Nation's yearly "National Concert Week" sale is a deep breath of fresh air for the bank account.Concert ticket prices are at a record high in this economy. In fact, an unpopular merger with Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour pricing debacle of 2022 allegedly has the U.S. Department of Justice readying an antitrust case against Live Nation. Consumers need a break already. Even if you hate Ticketmaster and Live Nation for their practices and business model, you can’t deny that $25 a pop is a blow-out deal worth curbing your consumer politics for just one week of the year.If you're thinking about treating yourself to a concert-vacation, you can see the full nationwide list of $25 tickets on Live Nation's website.