Bad Bunny in Dallas: How To Park at American Airlines Center

Dallas, are you ready for Bad Bunny to teach you to dance? King of Latin trap music and Spanish-language pop-crossover sensation Bad Bunny has a two-night engagement at the American Airlines Center (Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 4) and it's one of the most anticipated concert events of the season.Now that the concerts have been rescheduled around this week's Mavericks playoff home game , it's time to establish your parking plan — unless you want to start and end an evening with the bonito Benito on an aggravating note. Here are some pro tips for attendees:If you plan to get your drink on, it’s important to note that AAC does not allow overnight parking should you decide you’re not good to drive when it’s time to leave. If you want to play it safe or simply avoid arena traffic altogether, DART rail is your best option. Victory Station faces the west entrance of American Airlines Center, and the DART special-event routes (the red and blue lines) will be operating for the occasion.If you’re not keen on public transportation, there are four pickup/drop-off points for ride share transportation outside the arena: the corners of All Star Way at both Victory Avenue and North Houston Street, and the corners of Olive Street at Victory Avenue and Victory Park Lane. All points will provide a much shorter walk to the venue than any of the parking lots.If you drive a Lexus, you are very much in luck. All parking spaces on Level 1 of the Lexus garage (located at the corner of Payne and North Houston streets) are available to you. So if you’re cruising to the concert in a vehicle made by the luxury brand, be sure to get there early enough to snag one of those primo spots.If you’re pushing a more affordable make and model, like the rest of us poors, you’re better off utilizing one of the eight third-party cash parking lot options on the other side of Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Be sure to wear your comfortable heels.Parking passes purchased from AAC ticketing will be treated to four different preferred lots off Victory Avenue and Interstate 35’s service road for quick entry and exit. And handicapped spots are located directly across All Star Way from the venue’s northeast entrance.Drive safely and always err on the side of arriving early. Bad Bunny’s Dallas stop is going to be an event to remember.