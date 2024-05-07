Nicki Minaj's Dallas Concert Rescheduled to Friday, May 10

Look alive Barbz, this is not a drill! In a coincidental turn of events, this weekend’s American Airlines Center stop of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour has been bumped up to Friday, May 10, from its originally scheduled date of Saturday, May 11. A statement on the American Airlines Center website explains:
“Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour date at American Airlines Center has moved to Friday, May 10th. Ticket holders will be notified via their point of purchase and previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”
Much like last week’s short-notice Bad Bunny concert rescheduling by AAC, Minaj's show has been moved to accommodate the NBA playoffs. Our beloved Dallas Mavericks need their home court on May 11 for a second-round Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Obviously, it’s a thrill to watch our boys in the playoffs. But for ticket holders, this may require some last-minute adjustments to glam appointments, fashion plans, babysitter bookings and more. But there’s comfort in the fact that by the end of the week, it will all have been worth the rare and grand occasion. This actual pink Friday in Dallas will be Minaj’s first headlining concert here since 2015, when she performed at Dos Equis Pavilion (then-known as Gexa Energy Pavilion) for the opening night of The Pinkprint Tour.
This week marks the final dates of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour’s North American leg, which has been nearly sold-out in every city for months, even after extra performances were added to the schedule earlier this year. As a bonus, Nicki Minaj fans are being treated to millennial R&B icon Monica as the opening act on every date.
Customer questions about rescheduled events should be directed to this Ticketmaster help page.