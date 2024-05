Why Is Grocery Store Music Like Crack to Millennials? The Ultimate Playlist

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia

“1979” by Smashing Pumpkins



“Walking on Broken Glass” by Annie Lennox



“Come to My Window” by Melissa Etheridge



“Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” by Nine Days

“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

“Steal My Sunshine” by Len



“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind



“Roam” by The B-52’s

“I Want You Back” by Nsync



“Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve

“One of Us” by Joan Osborne



“I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole



“She’s So High” by Tal Bachman



“Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton



“Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran



“In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins



“Takin’ Care of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive



“Time of the Season” by the Zombies



“Waiting for a Girl Like You” by Foreigner

For millennials, grocery stores are a microcosm of long-forgotten comfort music. With each trip, we let go of our egos and embrace the healing vibes each soft rock banger, power ballad and pop tune offers, truly putting a new spin on the phrase “retail therapy.”Our internal dialogues can wax philosophical while we move through the freezer section in a cloud of depression, slowly feeling the fog lift as Joan Osborne’s “One of Us” brings immediate clarity to the nuances of our existence while we reach for the Häagen-Dazs. And when the Christopher Cross classic “Sailing” comes on — and you know it will — just leave us weeping into our fresh-baked loaves of bread.When we traded nights at the club for a club membership to Costco, our definition of a “banger” quickly changed.Maybe this is all because grocery stores were once a place of much less stress, a place where we followed blindly behind our moms and picked out our favorite sugary cereals and frozen pizza rolls before heading home, unaware of how much money preparing meals at home would actually cost.The music hasn’t changed much since those days. We’re not sure why, but we’re not complaining. And the playlists we’re talking about only make sense in this one, fluorescent-lit context, with occasional interruptions on the overhead speaker from flustered cashiers needing backup, and excitable managers hyping free samples of Cheez Whiz right when the memorable chorus is about to start.Michael Bolton, Phil Collins, Mariah Carey: all supermarket superstars. These and dozens of other artists and their songs don’t usually make it past the sliding doors and into our cars and headphones at home, but they grasp at all of our feels while we trudge along with our shopping carts, looking for diapers, Tums and lunch meats.What a beautiful place to be. Because, let’s face it, where else are we going to hear “The Tears of a Clown” followed by “She’s So High”? Below, we’ve curated a list of the 20 most quintessential grocery store songs to help us stock up without feeling down.We dare not to pretend we’re in a rom-com when this breakup banger comes on.We think we’re cooler than the shopper next to us because we know all the words.This song will make us think: “I remember this song.”We only remember the chorus to this song. (And Juliette Lewis' performance as an asylum patient in the music video .)We’ll pretend the story is about us.We’ll let the dramatic strings in this rock ballad guide our decision on a potato chip flavor.We can’t tell what they’re saying 90% of the time, but the song slaps.Let’s sing along to this tune about doing crystal meth while we pick out baby food.For when we lose our shopping list and begin to wander around aimlessly.We try not to pop and lock in the coffee aisle but it will inevitably happen.We get low-key hyped when we hear the opening part and then try to remember what the drama was between The Verve and the Rolling Stones before stalling in the produce section to Google it all.Is that guy looking at the Pepto Bismol really God?We debate whether we’d date Dawson or Pacey all over again.We’ll all mentally hit that “hiiiiigh” note together.Admittedly, this song is kind of a downer but it plays in grocery stores all the time for some reason.Suddenly we’re filling our carts with Little Debbies and frozen pizzas.You can do the air drum part on your shopping cart.This anthem gives us the motivation we need to survive the crowds on Saturday afternoons.It’s the time of the season for Zyrtec: Let this oldie but goodie be your reminder to swing by the pharmacy while you’re here.Will this soft-rock power ballad bring us the meet-cute we’ve always hoped for?