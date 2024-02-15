10 Best Concerts of the Week: Cold War Kids, Brody Jenner, Twin Temple and More

Mardi Gras has come and gone and all the Valentine's Day candy is in the bargain bin. Now, let's put these distractions away and get back to the music, shall we? This is a strange concert week for Dallas, with many unexpected appearances in this week's list. Cold War Kids gets the week started with a 20-year anniversary show in Victory Park, and a new venue opens in Las Colinas with DJ Brody Jenner. Friday is a night of blues, rock, R&B and comedy with White Denim in Fort Worth, Kenny Wayne Shepherd in Downtown Dallas and Joe bringing a night of love and laughter to Grand Prairie with opening act Cedric The Entertainer. On Saturday, Dallas rocks out with Extreme in Victory Park and Grace Potter on Lower Greenville, while over in the Design District, Twin Temple shares its Satanic Doo-Wop. Beartooth lights up the House of Blues on Sunday, and Evan Dando of The Lemonheads closes out the week in Deep Ellum. Nothing too big this week, but nothing too small to ignore.

Cold War Kids

7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $35 at livenation.com



Twenty years ago at the evangelical Christian college Biola University, in La Mirada, California, a group of guys got together to form a band, calling themselves Cold War Kids because all the members were kids when The Cold War ended. The band independently released three EPs in 2005 and 2006 before signing with V2 Records and releasing its debut album, Robbers & Cowards, in the fall of 2006. The breakthrough single from that album, "Hang Me Up To Dry," hit radio waves like a blast of fresh air. In a sea of garage rock bands that seemed more interested in reviving '70s rock 'n' roll, here was a band steeped in the blues tradition playing indie rock in a way that really hadn't been heard before. The chords were discordant, the guitar solos were bare and chaotic and the voice was high-pitched and wailing. That was only the beginning. Ten albums in, the band is celebrating two decades together on its 20 Years Tour with Hovvdy.

Brody Jenner

10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, The Rayleigh Underground, 316 Las Colinas Blvd. W., Irving. $50+ at brushfire.com



Las Colinas' newest venue, The Rayleigh Underground, takes its name from the acoustics and light pioneer Lord Rayleigh, and it has pulled out all the stops in creating a space that brings together the darkness of an underground nightclub and the glamour of Las Vegas. Built to be a sensory masterpiece, the venue boasts a 36-foot wall for visuals with rotating content to create an immersive experience and a chandelier in the center that produces a laser light show. Kicking off the grand opening of what is sure to be a stunning new venue, DJ Brody Jenner will take the stage, backed by LA DJ Devin Lucien. Reality TV star Jenner started coming up as a DJ in the past few years, taking major influence from his Grammy-winning former stepfather, David Foster. Jenner hasn't released much on streaming services, but he is well known for putting on Vegas-style productions.

White Denim

7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $25 at seetickets.us



Austin's White Denim has been kicking out indie rock tunes with Southern rock charm since 2005. Formed after two bands, Parque Touch and Peach Train, played a show together at Beerland, their members joined forces and began playing around Austin. While the band has not seen much success outside of Texas, it has spent almost 20 years showing that doesn't always matter. The band has released 12 albums, four EPs, a live album and a galaxy of splits and singles that have sold well in their home state, and White Denim has also built a reputation for putting on a fun and exciting live show. The band's Fort Worth show on Friday kicks off White Denim's quick East Coast run. Austin's Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band opens the show.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. $49.50+ at ticketmaster.com



Blues rock artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, and taught himself how to play guitar without ever learning to read music. Shepherd took up the guitar after a chance meeting with Stevie Ray Vaughn in 1984 at one of his radio DJ father's promoted concerts when he was about 7 years old. In 1995, at the age of 18, Shepherd had seven singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Blues chart, and to date, Trouble Is ... holds the record for the longest-running album on the Billboard Blues album charts. Shepherd has played with and opened for blues legends such as Buddy Guy and B.B. King and has steadily released material for nearly 30 years. Last November, Shepherd released his 11th album Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 1, which he will be supporting on his current tour with Samantha Fish and Jesse Hayton.

Joe

8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie. $39+ at axs.com



If Valentine's Day left you wanting a little more romance, R&B singer Joe comes to town this Friday on his The Definition of Love II: The Love and Laughter Edition tour with comedian Cedric The Entertainer. While the name Joe is certainly recognizable from a list of '90s R&B singers, he never really had the mainstream runaway success of artists like Keith Sweat or Babyface. Still, Joe has consistently produced solid R&B music that has never failed to reach the top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart since his sophomore album, All That I Am. Joe's music speaks to the realities of love and relationships, always bringing a fresh perspective to a tried-and-true subject matter. Joe's tour with Cedric The Entertainer is just further evidence of Joe's commitment to exploring all sides of love, showing that love and laughter really do go together.

Extreme

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $39.50 at livenation.com



Extreme got together in Boston in 1985, garnering a solid following for playing great hard-rock music at a time when hair metal was king. The band took home the award for "Outstanding Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Act" at the Boston Music Awards in both 1986 and 1987, but the band never saw any national success until the '90s when the acoustic ballad "More Than Words" went to No. 1 on Billboard. Extreme's late arrival on the national scene made it an unfortunate victim of the times. Not long after that, Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" completely changed the face of popular music. Extreme disbanded on amicable terms in 1996 after sales had dropped and new opportunities had arisen, notably singer Gary Cherone's time as lead singer of Van Halen. The band got back together in 2007 and has released two albums, including last year's Six, which was well-received by critics. Funk-metal band Living Colour will be there to warm up the crowd.

Grace Potter

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $38 at prekindle.com



Grace Potter was born and raised in Waitsfield, Vermont, to woodworking parents. She was legally blind in one eye, got bad grades and couldn't read music. She dropped out of college after her sophomore year to become a musician instead. With a band that could meet for rehearsals only at 2 a.m., Grace Potter and the Nocturnals formed in 2002, playing shows around St. Lawrence University in Upstate New York. The band began making noise in the Boston music scene in the mid-2000s and started making the national circuit after the release of its second album, This Is Somewhere. After Potter's divorce from husband and drummer Matt Burr in 2015, the Nocturnals disbanded and Potter earned two top-10 rock albums as a solo artist. She released her third solo album, Mother Road, last fall. Potter will have opening support from country artist Brittney Spencer.

Twin Temple

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy. $35.25+ at livenation.com



Labeling themselves a "Satanic doo-wop" band, Twin Temple brings together the rock 'n' roll sounds of Buddy Holly and the symbology of Satanism. The band's first album, Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop), was recorded live and in mono over a day and a half, with each song recorded live in two or three takes. The band is eccentric, to say the least. Alex Jones has called the band "the embodiment of pure evil." But for all the schtick, Twin Temple has proven itself to be a band to watch for its talent and live show. Glenn Danzig took the band on tour last year for his 35th anniversary tour of Danzig. The band's God Is Dead Tour comes to town with LA industrial rock duo VOWWS.

Beartooth

7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $135.30 at livenation.com



It's really impressive to see a band like Beartooth selling out a show on a Sunday with verified resale tickets in the triple digits. The hardcore band from Columbus, Ohio, formed in 2012 as a side project from singer Caleb Shomo's metalcore band Attack Attack! But what started as a bedroom project became a performing act after seeing the band's lineup really gel together in its first sessions. Within a year, Beartooth had released several singles and signed with Red Bull Records — yes, Red Bull the energy drink's record label. Shomo has remained as the band's only original member since its formation. Last October the band released its fifth album, The Surface, which has been called masterful by critics, making the album the next in a line of breakthrough hardcore albums that have seen mainstream success. Beartooth will have opening support from The Plot In You, Sleep Theory and Invent, Animate.

Evan Dando

8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, Trees, 2709 Elm St. $26 at axs.com



Boston alternative rock band The Lemonheads may be best known for its cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson," but the band produced so much more heartfelt music that many have simply forgotten about over time. From 1986 to 1998, the band released seven albums with a rotating crew of musicians, always led by singer and guitarist Evan Dando. When the band went on hiatus in 1998, Dando struck out on his own as a solo act, releasing two albums in 2001 and 2003 before reuniting The Lemonheads in 2005. While The Lemonheads make the rounds touring the country and releasing albums sporadically, Dando has continued doing his solo shows whenever the full band can't make it. Since Dando basically is The Lemonheads, attendees can expect to hear plenty of favorites from the band's catalog. Singer-songwriter Willy Mason opens the show.