Did Rick Ross' Plane Really Crash-Land at Arlington Municipal Airport?

Photos of Miami rapper Rick Ross' private plane in the grass at Arlington Municipal Airport went viral this weekend.
May 7, 2024
Rick Ross' runway accident in Arlington gave rap fans quite a scare. Roderick Pullum
Miami rap star Rick Ross shook up social media this weekend when photos emerged of his lavish private plane tipped over on a runway, with one wheel sunk into the grass at Arlington Municipal Airport.

The incident took place on Thursday, May 2, but wasn’t in the news until X user @keep6ixsolid posted the images the next day. The post describes it as a “crash landing,” while other blogs allege the stop in Arlington was an emergency landing. The damage appears minimal, and there have been no reports of personnel or passenger injuries.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, “A Gulfstream G-5 business jet’s left main gear got stuck in the grass while taxiing after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport in Texas around 6:30 p.m. local time Thursday, May 2. The FAA will investigate.”

As the rumor mill began to swirl, Ross himself hopped on social media to quell concerns about his safety and acknowledged the timely irony of the situation.

He joked that Canadian rapper Drake shot the plane down in an F16 fighter jet seemingly in retaliation for last month’s exchange between the feuding rappers, when Ross ominously warned that Drake needed to be careful next time he flew his own older-model private plane.

Luckily, Ross found the apparent runway accident inconsequential enough to clown around about it. Rap fans were already on the edge of their seat this weekend as Drake and Pulitzer Prize-winning LA rap star Kendrick Lamar rapidly exchanged extreme, scathing diss tracks. The rivals hurled serious accusations of domestic violence and secret children at one another in what’s becoming one of the most vitriolic rap beefs in music history.

As rap fans continue to analyze the ongoing drama of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s much higher-profile feud, the FAA is quietly evaluating what exactly happened with Ross’ plane in Arlington. 
