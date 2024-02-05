Dallas Singer Lavoyce Is Living the LA Dream as a Grammy Nominee

From Dallas streets to the LA scene, Lavoyce has solidified herself as more than just another voice; she's nothing short of a force.
Last time we spoke to Lavoyce was in 2020, shortly after she won every Dallas Observer Music Award for which she was nominated and fresh from the release of her mixtape titled LV Tape, Vol 1. A lot has changed for her since then. She moved to Los Angeles and received award nominations from the review team at BET. Then, the Grammys confirmed that her move to the West Coast was worth the risk.
"The transition to a new place can be a little scary for anyone," Lavoyce says, reflecting on her bold move from Dallas to Los Angeles. Unlike many hopefuls who migrate to the City of Angels, this wasn't her first experience away from home; she had dabbled in acting in LA right after high school. But this time was different: a leap of faith, driven by a deep-soul conviction. Her swift decision to relocate marked the beginning of a journey that was both spontaneous and divinely guided.
"I listen to my spirit," she asserts.
Within a week of arriving at LAX, she was already in a studio session.
Growing up with a Grammy-nominated father who owned a record label, Lavoyce was no stranger to the world of professional music production.
"I grew up in that environment, so I was already around it for all my life," she says.
This early exposure was a double-edged sword — it provided invaluable experience, but it also set a high bar for her artistic journey. Lavoyce's past LA experience afforded her consistency. In her studio sessions, she elevated her creative process to new heights.
Every artist dreams of that one moment that cements their belief in their path. For Lavoyce, it was her session with the legendary Babyface, who has won 11 Grammy awards and has over 50 nominations.
"I was like, I really did this. It was such a surreal moment," she says with awe and gratitude.
This experience was beyond a professional milestone; it was a personal triumph that validated Lavoyce's hard work.
She released two singles in 2023 and currently has countless songs simmering in a hard drive, but Lavoyce is ready to transition into a new phase of her career.
"I have so much music ... I'm ready to just clear my catalog this year," she says.
She's confident about the abundant creative energy that's waiting to be unleashed. Her approach is strategic yet fluid, favoring singles over albums, reflecting the dynamic nature of today's music industry. She may not have released a lot of new music over the past few years, but she has spent plenty of time in the studio. She's spent double the time there, working on her own music and writing on other artists' projects.
The Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Coco Jones was a milestone that sat firmly on Lavoyce's vision board.
"It's something I've always aspired to have," she says.
This achievement was a manifestation of her faith in the power of dreams and hard work. She walked into the session with Jones excited to meet an artist whose music she vibes with. Their connection became real.
“We did our first session and we made some songs, and one of those songs was ‘Plan B’, which ended up being on her project,” Lavoyce says. “We just had really good chemistry and like working together, so we started doing a bunch of other sessions together. We got in with [rapper/producer] London on da Track, and then we did ‘Double Back,’ which ended up being one of her singles.”
The Grammy and BET nominations she received for her contribution to Coco Jones' album were not just accolades for Lavoyce, but affirmations of her talent.
"It just showed me that it's possible ... anything's possible," she says.
This recognition has fueled her drive and expanded her vision of what she can achieve. Her story is a powerful reminder that success often comes to those who are patient, persistent and passionately committed to their craft.
As Lavoyce continues to navigate the complex waters of the music industry, her journey remains a positive example for those seeking to carve their own path. With a recent signing to Pulse Music Group as a songwriter, she is broadening her horizons, ready to take on new challenges and collaborations.
She describes her sessions as a blend of flow and careful crafting. Whether it's starting from scratch with a producer or freestyling to a beat, each session is a unique exploration of creativity.
"Sometimes I like to sit with [a beat] and really create a story," Lavoyce says of her artistic process.
Sometimes she will start from scratch with the producer and move in sync. As the producer formulates the sound, Lavoyce formulates words that weave effortlessly with the rhythm.
Her emphasis on self-reliance, networking and enduring the long journey speak about her ethos, encouraging up-and-coming talents to embrace their unique paths to whatever they consider success. She also makes the point that young artists should not be ashamed to have a day job while they are in pursuit of their dreams. To her, financial stabillty correlates to mental peace while in pursuit of the dream.
Lavoyce remains accessible to industry professionals looking to connect through social media and email. Her openness to collaboration and engagement reflects her understanding of the modern music landscape, where connection and community are key.
To young artists looking up to her, Lavoyce's advice is profound but simple: "Don’t wait on anyone ... use what you have."