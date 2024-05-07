Leon Bridges and Norah Jones Among Austin City Limits Festival's Top Billing

On Tuesday morning, LiveNation dropped the lineup for this year's edition of the Austin City Limits Festival, to be held on the first two weekends of October in Zilker Park. The squint-to-read flyer is loaded with some of the top standout acts of this year’s touring circuit and, of course, some of Texas’ pride-and-joy music talent.
In particularly exciting news, 2024 will be Fort Worth soul crooner Leon Bridges’ first time headlining ACL Festival. Other Lone-Star-based performers on the bill include North Texas-bred Norah Jones, Bay City’s That Mexican OT, Fort Worth’s Cale Tyson, Arlington’s Mickey Guyton and Austin’s Bob Schnieder. It’s a pretty strong showing on home turf.
In addition to Leon Bridges, headliners Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink 182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights and Khruangbin are all top-billed for this year’s ACL. But fans will also be treated to sets from notable acts such as sapphic pop singer Renee Rapp, alt-rapper Kevin Abstract, synth-pop siren Chappell Roan, queer country innovator Orville Peck, alt-rock darlings Mannequin Pussy, indie-pop favorite Santigold, alt-jazz trio Glass Beams and sardonic LA rapper Vince Staples.
Tickets are on sale now for weekend one (Oct. 4–6) and weekend two (Oct. 11–13). General Admission starts at $360. There’s also a new $30,000 private bungalow package just in case your group of 10 friends needs it own designated viewing area with VIP festival grounds access. All tickets feature all-in pricing, and a portion of each purchase goes toward the Austin Parks Foundation.