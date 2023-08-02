 Tacolandia is Back this November; Presale Tickets on Sale Now | Dallas Observer
Tacolandia Presale Tickets are On Sale Now

Get a jump on tickets with the presale code SALSA.
August 2, 2023
Chiloso's black bean & avocado taco with queso fresco.
Chiloso's black bean & avocado taco with queso fresco. Ashley Gongora
We don't like to brag (that's a lie, we love to), but Tacolandia is one of the best food events in Dallas. Local restaurateurs gather on a cool November afternoon to put their best taco foot forward. Once you're in, all the taco bites are free and the portion sizes are just right, allowing you to nosh for hours. And since it's sort of a competition — the people's choice award is real — the bites on offer are always superior.

Plus, several bars spread around the event offer ample beer, margaritas, Topo Chicos and whatever else you may require.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, we'll be back at Energy Square Plaza on Greenville Avenue for another round.

Now through Aug. 6 at 10 p.m., presale tickets are available with code SALSA.

General admission tickets are $30 and include entry at 4 p.m., plus unlimited taco bites (it's a lot of food). VIP Admission tickets are $65 and get you a jump on the lines with entry at 3 p.m. plus three drink tickets at the VIP bar, as well as access to the VIP restrooms.

For group sales of 10 more tickets, contact [email protected].

For a preview of what's in store, here is a recap of last year's winners: 

Best Traditional Taco

Taqueria Taxco: Barbacoa and trompo
Multiple Locations
ttaxco.com
click to enlarge
Taqueria Taxco's barbacoa and trompo tacos.
Ashley Gongora

Best Pork Taco

Del Sur Tacos: Conchinita pibil and barbacoa
720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)
delsurtacos.com
click to enlarge
Del Sur Tacos' conchinita pibil and barbacoa tacos.
Ashley Gongora


Best Beef Taco

Primo's MX: Birria tacos
3309 McKinney Ave.
primosmxkitchen.com
click to enlarge
Primo's birria tacos.
Ashley Gongora


Best Overall Taco

Limon's: Cochinita pibil
3105 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)
limonsrestauranttx.com
click to enlarge
Limon's tacos de cochinita pibil.
Ashley Gongora


People's Choice

Taqueria el Arquito: Menudo, tompo, barbacoa, carnitas and chorizo
Multiple Locations
taqueriaelarquito.com
click to enlarge
Taqueria El Arquito.
Ashley Gongora
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

