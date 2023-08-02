Tacolandia Presale Tickets are On Sale Now

Plus, several bars spread around the event offer ample beer, margaritas, Topo Chicos and whatever else you may require.
On Saturday, Nov. 4, we'll be back at Energy Square Plaza on Greenville Avenue for another round.
Now through Aug. 6 at 10 p.m., presale tickets are available with code SALSA.
General admission tickets are $30 and include entry at 4 p.m., plus unlimited taco bites (it's a lot of food). VIP Admission tickets are $65 and get you a jump on the lines with entry at 3 p.m. plus three drink tickets at the VIP bar, as well as access to the VIP restrooms.
For group sales of 10 more tickets, contact [email protected].
For a preview of what's in store, here is a recap of last year's winners:
Best Traditional Taco
Taqueria Taxco: Barbacoa and trompo
Multiple Locations
ttaxco.com
Best Pork Taco
Del Sur Tacos: Conchinita pibil and barbacoa
720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)
delsurtacos.com
Primo's MX: Birria tacos
Best Beef Taco
3309 McKinney Ave.
primosmxkitchen.com
Limon's: Cochinita pibil
Best Overall Taco
3105 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)
limonsrestauranttx.com
Taqueria el Arquito: Menudo, tompo, barbacoa, carnitas and chorizo
People's Choice
Multiple Locations
taqueriaelarquito.com