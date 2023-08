Tacolandia Presale Tickets are On Sale Now

Best Traditional Taco

Taqueria Taxco: Barbacoa and trompo

Multiple Locations

ttaxco.com

click to enlarge Taqueria Taxco's barbacoa and trompo tacos. Ashley Gongora

Best Pork Taco

Del Sur Tacos: Conchinita pibil and barbacoa

720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)

delsurtacos.com

click to enlarge Del Sur Tacos' conchinita pibil and barbacoa tacos. Ashley Gongora



Best Beef Taco

Primo's MX: Birria tacos

3309 McKinney Ave.

primosmxkitchen.com

click to enlarge Primo's birria tacos. Ashley Gongora



Best Overall Taco

Limon's: Cochinita pibil

3105 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)

limonsrestauranttx.com

click to enlarge Limon's tacos de cochinita pibil. Ashley Gongora



People's Choice

Taqueria el Arquito: Menudo, tompo, barbacoa, carnitas and chorizo

Multiple Locations

taqueriaelarquito.com



click to enlarge Taqueria El Arquito. Ashley Gongora

We don't like to brag (that's a lie, we love to), but Tacolandia is one of the best food events in Dallas. Local restaurateurs gather on a cool November afternoon to put their best taco foot forward. Once you're in, all the taco bites are free and the portion sizes are just right, allowing you to nosh for hours. And since it's sort of a competition — the people's choice award is real — the bites on offer are always superior.Plus, several bars spread around the event offer ample beer, margaritas, Topo Chicos and whatever else you may require.On Saturday, Nov. 4, we'll be back at Energy Square Plaza on Greenville Avenue for another round.Now through Aug. 6 at 10 p.m., presale tickets are availableare $30 and include entry at 4 p.m., plus unlimited taco bites (it's a lot of food).are $65 and get you a jump on the lines with entry at 3 p.m. plus three drink tickets at the VIP bar, as well as access to the VIP restrooms.For group sales of 10 more tickets, contact [email protected] For a preview of what's in store, here is a recap of last year's winners: