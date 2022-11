Tacolandia Recap: The Best Tacos, Plus People's Choice Winner

Most Interesting Taco

Cafe Brazil: Berry pancake, vegan and breakfast tacos

Multiple Locations

cafebrazil.com



click to enlarge Berry pancake and vegan tacos from Cafe Brazil Ashley Gongora



Best Traditional Taco

Taqueria Taxco: Barbacoa and trompo

Multiple Locations

click to enlarge Taqueria Taxco's barbacoa and trompo tacos Ashley Gongora

Best Pork Taco

Del Sur Tacos: Conchinita pibil and barbacoa

720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)



click to enlarge Del Sur Tacos' conchinita pibil and barbacoa tacos Ashley Gongora

Best Beef Taco Primo's MX: Birria tacos

3309 McKinney Ave.



click to enlarge Primo's birria tacos Ashley Gongora

Best Overall Taco

Limon's: Cochinita pibil

3105 W. Davis St.



click to enlarge Limon's tacos de cochinita pibil Ashley Gongora

People's Choice

Taqueria el Arquito: Menudo, tompo, barbacoa, carnitas and chorizo

Multiple Locations

click to enlarge El Arquito Ashley Gongora

Just when you think you've ingested enough tacos in your life to have a pretty good grasp on all the goodness that can be contained in one tortilla, you realize this is an aspect of your life — like tax fraud — you'll never fully conquer.Tacolandia this past weekend was proof of that. If you made it, then we're glad we were able to share some tacos. If you missed it, no worries. We actually have a pretty snazzy recap with pictures, and you can now try each of these without standing in line while balancing a margarita on a paper boat at the same time. Not to knock the experience; getting all those tacos in one spot was worth testing our balancing skills.The official judges at Tacolandia picked the first five winners listed below: most interesting, best traditional, best beef, best pork and best overall. Then Tacolandia attendees picked the People's Choice by dropping a token in a bucket.