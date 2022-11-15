Tacolandia Recap: The Best Tacos, Plus People's Choice Winner

Tacolandia this past weekend was proof of that. If you made it, then we're glad we were able to share some tacos. If you missed it, no worries. We actually have a pretty snazzy recap with pictures, and you can now try each of these without standing in line while balancing a margarita on a paper boat at the same time. Not to knock the experience; getting all those tacos in one spot was worth testing our balancing skills.
The official judges at Tacolandia picked the first five winners listed below: most interesting, best traditional, best beef, best pork and best overall. Then Tacolandia attendees picked the People's Choice by dropping a token in a bucket.
Most Interesting Taco
Cafe Brazil: Berry pancake, vegan and breakfast tacos
Multiple Locations
cafebrazil.com
Taqueria Taxco: Barbacoa and trompo
Best Traditional Taco
Multiple Locations ttaxco.com
Best Pork Taco
Del Sur Tacos: Conchinita pibil and barbacoa
720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)
delsurtacos.com
Best Beef TacoPrimo's MX: Birria tacos
3309 McKinney Ave.
primosmxkitchen.com
Best Overall Taco
Limon's: Cochinita pibil
3105 W. Davis St.
limonsrestauranttx.com
People's Choice
Taqueria el Arquito: Menudo, tompo, barbacoa, carnitas and chorizo
Multiple Locations taqueriaelarquito.com