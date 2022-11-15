Support Us

Tacolandia

Tacolandia Recap: The Best Tacos, Plus People's Choice Winner

November 15, 2022 8:19AM

Del Sur Tacos' conchinita pibil and barbacoa tacos
Del Sur Tacos' conchinita pibil and barbacoa tacos
Just when you think you've ingested enough tacos in your life to have a pretty good grasp on all the goodness that can be contained in one tortilla, you realize this is an aspect of your life — like tax fraud — you'll never fully conquer. 

Tacolandia this past weekend was proof of that. If you made it, then we're glad we were able to share some tacos. If you missed it, no worries. We actually have a pretty snazzy recap with pictures, and you can now try each of these without standing in line while balancing a margarita on a paper boat at the same time. Not to knock the experience; getting all those tacos in one spot was worth testing our balancing skills.

The official judges at Tacolandia picked the first five winners listed below: most interesting, best traditional, best beef, best pork and best overall. Then Tacolandia attendees picked the People's Choice by dropping a token in a bucket.

Most Interesting Taco

Cafe Brazil: Berry pancake, vegan and breakfast tacos
Berry pancake and vegan tacos from Cafe Brazil
Best Traditional Taco

Taqueria Taxco: Barbacoa and trompo
Taqueria Taxco's barbacoa and trompo tacos
Best Pork Taco

Del Sur Tacos: Conchinita pibil and barbacoa
720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)
Del Sur Tacos' conchinita pibil and barbacoa tacos
Best Beef Taco

Primo's MX: Birria tacos
3309 McKinney Ave.
Primo's birria tacos
Best Overall Taco

Limon's: Cochinita pibil
3105 W. Davis St.
Limon's tacos de cochinita pibil
People's Choice

Taqueria el Arquito: Menudo, tompo, barbacoa, carnitas and chorizo
El Arquito
El Arquito
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
