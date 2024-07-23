 Buc-ee’s is Hiring a Traveling Intern. Here’s How to Apply. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Buc-ee's Is Hiring a Road-Trip Intern

The winner of The Buc-ee's Summer Road Trip challenge will receive $2,000 to visit Buc-ee's locations and document their experiences. Best summer job ever? We think so.
July 23, 2024
The Beaver has a mission for you. Will you choose to accept it?
The Beaver has a mission for you. Will you choose to accept it? Courtesy of Buc-ee's
Share this:
Are you a devotee of The Beaver with a knack for content creation and some vacation days burning a hole in your pocket? If so, the Buc-ee’s Summer Road Trip Challenge may be the gig for you.

The Beaver is looking for one lucky winner and their guests to embark on the journey of a lifetime visiting Buc-ee’s locations across the country and doing what one does there: enjoying snacks like the signature Beaver Nuggets, perusing souvenirs and taking time to “experience the famously clean bathrooms that have made Buc-ee’s a beloved pit stop for travelers nationwide.”

As if it wasn’t exciting enough that the winner will get to answer nature’s call at Buc-ee’s bathrooms nationwide, they will be paid to do so. The victor will receive a $1,000 stipend to cover gas and lodging expenses as well as a $1,000 Buc-ee’s gift card to spend at five different locations.

There is a catch, of course. The winner will have to document and share their experiences along the way, but that should be a labor of love for Buc-ee’s enthusiasts.

At every location they visit, the winner will have to purchase and compare the prices and quality of five food items (brisket sandwiches, fudge, kolaches, jerky and, of course, Beaver Nuggets); purchase at least one piece of merchandise at each stop; rate the bathrooms on cleanliness, capacity and ease of use; compare food, merchandise and gas prices; rate crowdedness and wait times; and compare customer service experiences.

The winner will also be asked to stop at other gas stations along the way and compare them to the Buc-ee’s experience. It's basically market research with an adventurous twist. Sounds like a summer job we can get behind.

Buc-ee’s has 50 locations across Texas and the South, and if you’re hoping for a vacation that has slightly more to it than rating bathrooms, there’s plenty to do between stops. Stores are located fairly close to major tourist cities, at least in cross-country road trip terms. The Saint Augustine and Daytona Beach locations provide an excuse to use some of that stipend to get a room near the beach or hit up the various theme parks in Orlando, a couple hours away. Stopping in Calhoun, Georgia, or Johnstown, Colorado, could take you near Atlanta and Denver, respectively.

Or, you could just choose from the numerous stores in Texas and still get a great vacation out of it.

If you’re interested in this journey, submit a short application detailing your travel experience, content creation skills and why you’re the perfect candidate for this challenge. Applications should be submitted to the contest’s page by July 31 and the trip must be taken by the end of 2024.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Ranked: The Nation's Best Fast-Food Burgers (Whataburger's Dubious Place)

Food & Drink News

Ranked: The Nation's Best Fast-Food Burgers (Whataburger's Dubious Place)

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Best Ice Cream in Dallas for National Ice Cream Day, Plus Some Freebies

Dessert

The Best Ice Cream in Dallas for National Ice Cream Day, Plus Some Freebies

By Anisha Holla and Aaren Prody
Chula's Cakes in Dallas Wants You to Have Your Cake and Burn It Too

Food & Drink News

Chula's Cakes in Dallas Wants You to Have Your Cake and Burn It Too

By Carly May Gravley
The New Top 100 Bars in Dallas: The Stuff That Makes a Bar Great

Bars

The New Top 100 Bars in Dallas: The Stuff That Makes a Bar Great

By Chris Wolfgang, Aaren Prody, Nick Reynolds, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Eva Raggio
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation