Buc-ee's Is Hiring a Road-Trip Intern

Are you a devotee of The Beaver with a knack for content creation and some vacation days burning a hole in your pocket? If so, the Buc-ee’s Summer Road Trip Challenge may be the gig for you.
The Beaver is looking for one lucky winner and their guests to embark on the journey of a lifetime visiting Buc-ee’s locations across the country and doing what one does there: enjoying snacks like the signature Beaver Nuggets, perusing souvenirs and taking time to “experience the famously clean bathrooms that have made Buc-ee’s a beloved pit stop for travelers nationwide.”
As if it wasn’t exciting enough that the winner will get to answer nature’s call at Buc-ee’s bathrooms nationwide, they will be paid to do so. The victor will receive a $1,000 stipend to cover gas and lodging expenses as well as a $1,000 Buc-ee’s gift card to spend at five different locations.
There is a catch, of course. The winner will have to document and share their experiences along the way, but that should be a labor of love for Buc-ee’s enthusiasts.
At every location they visit, the winner will have to purchase and compare the prices and quality of five food items (brisket sandwiches, fudge, kolaches, jerky and, of course, Beaver Nuggets); purchase at least one piece of merchandise at each stop; rate the bathrooms on cleanliness, capacity and ease of use; compare food, merchandise and gas prices; rate crowdedness and wait times; and compare customer service experiences.
The winner will also be asked to stop at other gas stations along the way and compare them to the Buc-ee’s experience. It's basically market research with an adventurous twist. Sounds like a summer job we can get behind.
Buc-ee’s has 50 locations across Texas and the South, and if you’re hoping for a vacation that has slightly more to it than rating bathrooms, there’s plenty to do between stops. Stores are located fairly close to major tourist cities, at least in cross-country road trip terms. The Saint Augustine and Daytona Beach locations provide an excuse to use some of that stipend to get a room near the beach or hit up the various theme parks in Orlando, a couple hours away. Stopping in Calhoun, Georgia, or Johnstown, Colorado, could take you near Atlanta and Denver, respectively.
Or, you could just choose from the numerous stores in Texas and still get a great vacation out of it.
If you’re interested in this journey, submit a short application detailing your travel experience, content creation skills and why you’re the perfect candidate for this challenge. Applications should be submitted to the contest’s page by July 31 and the trip must be taken by the end of 2024.