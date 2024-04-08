 Texas Buc-ee's Solar Eclipse Event: What the Event Is Like | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: Scenes from Totality at Buc-ee's

We headed to Buc-ee's in Ennis to watch the eclipse, and so did many other people.
April 8, 2024
The sun was peeking in and out of the clouds, so we created our on eclipse using a beaver nugget from Buc-ee's.
The sun was peeking in and out of the clouds, so we created our on eclipse using a beaver nugget from Buc-ee's. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Driving toward totality this morning there were signs of a flop. Where is everyone?

People in Ennis, about an hour south of Dallas and square in the path of totality, had long prepared for this day. Some businesses throughout the small city were selling parking spots, much like in Arlington before a Cowboys game. Kids from a church youth group were standing near the highway holding signs, some asking for a honk to at least acknowledge them. Around 10 a.m. they hadn't any takers for a $20 parking spot and a free pair of glasses. They did have a taco stand in the back though, so maybe that would lure some passersby in. 
click to enlarge
An Ennis church is selling parking spots.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Traffic through North Texas, and toward the path of totality was lighter than normal this morning, begging the question: who is — as the TxDot signs over highways suggested this weekend — arriving early, staying put and leaving late?

Then, there's Buc-ee's: a Texas-born symbol of roadside capitalism via clean restrooms, a great cross-section of America and an unintentional tourist ambassador. 
click to enlarge
People have spilled over into a field behind Buc-ee's, playing games while waiting for totality.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Cars hawked for empty spots at the Buc-ee's in Ennis around 10:30 a.m.  — when there were no more, people got creative parking anywhere. More than two dozen cars lined up on the dead-end street behind the convenience store just off Interstate 35 East. The scene was like a Cowboys or Rangers game with families tailgating with coolers at their feet. Kids were throwing a Frisbee in a field with bluebonnets and others played whiffle ball. A checkout clerk said the tailgating chairs and ice were hot items today.
click to enlarge
The parking lot could get dim.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Signs around the store warned that during totality, the lights in the parking lot will not be turned on.
click to enlarge Tailgaters await the start of the eclipse at Buc-ee's in Ennis.
Tailgaters await the start of the eclipse at Buc-ee's in Ennis.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Zurcher family of four — David, Gina, Joshua and Catie — drove in from Jacksonville, Florida, and tailgated on the east side of a store. A large black box in the back of their minivan holds David Zercher's telescope, while other boxes have road trip snacks, although they've already made several trips through the store. They're all wearing matching eclipse 2024 shirts.

They stayed in Huntsville last night and were headed to the Walmart in Ennis but took a detour.

"As we're coming up we saw the sign for Buc-ee's and we said, 'Oh Buc-ee's is better,'" David says.
He says the trip so far has been beautiful, as the sun played hide and seek behind mostly cloudy skies overhead.

"It's a fun road trip," he says on why they drove all the way to Texas. "We did the one in 2017 up in Tennessee. I've always been into astronomy. It's just always been a thing for me.
click to enlarge family at bucees
The Zurcher family drove in from Jacksonville, Florida, to watch totality behind Buc-ee's.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

"As soon as totality is done, we're driving her [his daughter] to Dallas-Fort Worth and she's flying back to college. Then the three of us are driving back to Florida," he says.

Oscar Vega, who lives in Dallas, saw an eclipse in El Salvador in 1991. He and his family picnicked across the road near an open field. Several white Buc-ee's bags are scattered across a blanket. They have an umbrella for the intermittent shade.
click to enlarge
Some Dallasites made the trip south to clearer skies.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
When asked why they chose Buc-ee's, Vega said, "Good food! And convenient restrooms, and with kids, we need a place where they can run around."

They took off work and pulled the kids out of the school to make sure they were able to view it safely (with glasses) and, of course, with good snacks. 
click to enlarge
People parked everywhere and most just had basic glasses to view the eclipse.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
Jaime Freire and Wendy Ham are hobby skygazers and teachers in Baytown, TX. They got substitutes for the day and left home at 4 a.m. to see the eclipse today. They chose Buc-ee's because of all the amenities it offers. Back in Baytown, it rained during the eclipse
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
There were plenty of telescopes, long lenses and some drones at Buc-ee's in Ennis.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
Before and after the eclipse, it was hot and some took refuge under small shade trees in an adjacent field.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
Might as well get comfortable.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
When the lot was full, and all the gas pumps were taken, cars parked on the large median in front of Buc-ee's.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
Just before totality, David Zurcher caught a sliver of the sun behind the moon through his telescope.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
The streetlights came on during totality.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
The Tesla charging stations and Buc-ee's sign were shining brightly during the four minutes of darkness.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
click to enlarge
Just after totality. Some chose to spend it in a field of wildflowers just across the street from Buc-ee's.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Luby's in Plano to Close Soon After 30 Years of Serving Square Fish

Openings and Closings

Luby's in Plano to Close Soon After 30 Years of Serving Square Fish

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
A Peek Inside Goldie's, Now Open in Lake Highlands

Openings and Closings

A Peek Inside Goldie's, Now Open in Lake Highlands

By Danielle Beller
Tulsa's 'Best New Restaurant of 2021' Opens in Victory Park

Openings and Closings

Tulsa's 'Best New Restaurant of 2021' Opens in Victory Park

By Danielle Beller
Solar Eclipse Food Deals at Sonic, Raising Cane's, Krispy Kreme and More

Food & Drink News

Solar Eclipse Food Deals at Sonic, Raising Cane's, Krispy Kreme and More

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation