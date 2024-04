Photos: Scenes from Totality at Buc-ee's

click to enlarge An Ennis church is selling parking spots. Lauren Drewes Daniels

People have spilled over into a field behind Buc-ee's, playing games while waiting for totality.

The parking lot could get dim.

Tailgaters await the start of the eclipse at Buc-ee's in Ennis.

The Zurcher family drove in from Jacksonville, Florida, to watch totality behind Buc-ee's.

Some Dallasites made the trip south to clearer skies.

People parked everywhere and most just had basic glasses to view the eclipse.

Jaime Freire and Wendy Ham are hobby skygazers and teachers in Baytown, TX. They got substitutes for the day and left home at 4 a.m. to see the eclipse today. They chose Buc-ee's because of all the amenities it offers. Back in Baytown, it rained during the eclipse

There were plenty of telescopes, long lenses and some drones at Buc-ee's in Ennis.

Before and after the eclipse, it was hot and some took refuge under small shade trees in an adjacent field.

Might as well get comfortable.

When the lot was full, and all the gas pumps were taken, cars parked on the large median in front of Buc-ee's.

Just before totality, David Zurcher caught a sliver of the sun behind the moon through his telescope.

The streetlights came on during totality.

The Tesla charging stations and Buc-ee's sign were shining brightly during the four minutes of darkness.

Just after totality. Some chose to spend it in a field of wildflowers just across the street from Buc-ee's.

Driving toward totality this morning there were signs of a flop. Where is everyone?People in Ennis, about an hour south of Dallas and square in the path of totality, had long prepared for this day. Some businesses throughout the small city were selling parking spots, much like in Arlington before a Cowboys game. Kids from a church youth group were standing near the highway holding signs, some asking for a honk to at least acknowledge them. Around 10 a.m. they hadn't any takers for a $20 parking spot and a free pair of glasses. They did have a taco stand in the back though, so maybe that would lure some passersby in.Traffic through North Texas, and toward the path of totality was lighter than normal this morning, begging the question: who is — as the TxDot signs over highways suggested this weekend — arriving early, staying put and leaving late?Then, there's Buc-ee's: a Texas-born symbol of roadside capitalism via clean restrooms, a great cross-section of America and an unintentional tourist ambassador.Cars hawked for empty spots at the Buc-ee's in Ennis around 10:30 a.m. — when there were no more, people got creative parking anywhere. More than two dozen cars lined up on the dead-end street behind the convenience store just off Interstate 35 East. The scene was like a Cowboys or Rangers game with families tailgating with coolers at their feet. Kids were throwing a Frisbee in a field with bluebonnets and others played whiffle ball. A checkout clerk said the tailgating chairs and ice were hot items today.Signs around the store warned that during totality, the lights in the parking lot will not be turned on.The Zurcher family of four — David, Gina, Joshua and Catie — drove in from Jacksonville, Florida, and tailgated on the east side of a store. A large black box in the back of their minivan holds David Zercher's telescope, while other boxes have road trip snacks, although they've already made several trips through the store. They're all wearing matching eclipse 2024 shirts.They stayed in Huntsville last night and were headed to the Walmart in Ennis but took a detour."As we're coming up we saw the sign for Buc-ee's and we said, 'Oh Buc-ee's is better,'" David says.He says the trip so far has been beautiful, as the sun played hide and seek behind mostly cloudy skies overhead."It's a fun road trip," he says on why they drove all the way to Texas. "We did the one in 2017 up in Tennessee. I've always been into astronomy. It's just always been a thing for me."As soon as totality is done, we're driving her [his daughter] to Dallas-Fort Worth and she's flying back to college. Then the three of us are driving back to Florida," he says.Oscar Vega, who lives in Dallas, saw an eclipse in El Salvador in 1991. He and his family picnicked across the road near an open field. Several white Buc-ee's bags are scattered across a blanket. They have an umbrella for the intermittent shade.When asked why they chose Buc-ee's, Vega said, "Good food! And convenient restrooms, and with kids, we need a place where they can run around."They took off work and pulled the kids out of the school to make sure they were able to view it safely (with glasses) and, of course, with good snacks.