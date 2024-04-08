Photos: Scenes from Totality at Buc-ee's

Driving toward totality this morning there were signs of a flop. Where is everyone?
People in Ennis, about an hour south of Dallas and square in the path of totality, had long prepared for this day. Some businesses throughout the small city were selling parking spots, much like in Arlington before a Cowboys game. Kids from a church youth group were standing near the highway holding signs, some asking for a honk to at least acknowledge them. Around 10 a.m. they hadn't any takers for a $20 parking spot and a free pair of glasses. They did have a taco stand in the back though, so maybe that would lure some passersby in.
Then, there's Buc-ee's: a Texas-born symbol of roadside capitalism via clean restrooms, a great cross-section of America and an unintentional tourist ambassador.
The Zurcher family of four — David, Gina, Joshua and Catie — drove in from Jacksonville, Florida, and tailgated on the east side of a store. A large black box in the back of their minivan holds David Zercher's telescope, while other boxes have road trip snacks, although they've already made several trips through the store. They're all wearing matching eclipse 2024 shirts.
They stayed in Huntsville last night and were headed to the Walmart in Ennis but took a detour.
"As we're coming up we saw the sign for Buc-ee's and we said, 'Oh Buc-ee's is better,'" David says.
He says the trip so far has been beautiful, as the sun played hide and seek behind mostly cloudy skies overhead.
"It's a fun road trip," he says on why they drove all the way to Texas. "We did the one in 2017 up in Tennessee. I've always been into astronomy. It's just always been a thing for me.
"As soon as totality is done, we're driving her [his daughter] to Dallas-Fort Worth and she's flying back to college. Then the three of us are driving back to Florida," he says.
Oscar Vega, who lives in Dallas, saw an eclipse in El Salvador in 1991. He and his family picnicked across the road near an open field. Several white Buc-ee's bags are scattered across a blanket. They have an umbrella for the intermittent shade.
They took off work and pulled the kids out of the school to make sure they were able to view it safely (with glasses) and, of course, with good snacks.