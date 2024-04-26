TV-Famous "Smashed Donuts" Make Their Way to Dallas

“Smashed donuts” are apparently the preferred term for the new ice-cream-filled doughnuts that have been making the rounds on Dallas social media. “Yonutz,” which sounds in some ways like slang you’d find in the defamatory section of Urban Dictionary, is actually the endearment for a Florida-based chain that’s made the ingenious decision to combine the world of donuts and ice cream.
Milkshakes topped with donuts, donuts filled with ice cream and boxes filled with donuts are just a few of the menu selections that have caught the attention of Dallas dessert fanatics since the shop opened in late 2023.
The joint, which won the hit Netflix show Dessert Wars 2 years in a row, is best known for its ingenious smashed donuts, a name that refers to their proprietary process of slicing a donut in half, filling it with cold ice cream and smashing it in a hot panini press. What results is a hot, fluffy donut pastry that pockets a cold scoop of ice cream inside. A simple, yet tasty combination makes us wonder why we haven’t thought of this ourselves.
Flavors are plentiful. Indulge in a Biscoff smashed donut, which pockets a layer of melted cookie butter and crunchy Biscoff cookies, or the best-seller strawberry shortcake, rolled artistically in a strawberry shortcake crumb. The Nutella Crunch or Birthday Cake donuts are other worthy smashed creations, each bearing a scoop of cold ice cream and rolled in sugary toppings.
It’s a messy but worthwhile indulgence. Grab a couple of spoons and friends to share before it melts.
You can experiment with similar flavors in a different format by ordering one of Yonutz’s milkshakes, which come blended with cookies, cereal, candy or other sugary mix-ins. Familiar options like the cookie dough are listed next to exotic flavors like the kinder bueno, layered with kinder bueno chocolate and melted Nutella spread. Sticking to the shop’s central theme, all milkshakes come with a mini donut perched on the straw. Regular donuts are also available for individual purchase, in adventurous flavors like the Oreo, caramel cheesecake or apple pie.
We won’t be surprised if you end up journeying to the counter to make a few extra smashed additions to your order.
Yonutz, 14902 Preston Road. Daily 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.