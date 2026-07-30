Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ breaks records, but Texas ain’t new to country classics

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On Oct. 17 last year, Ella Langley released “Choosin’ Texas,” a track about Texans’ loyalty to their state. Since then, every Texan has heard the song a conservatively estimated one million times. It’s even become the unofficial locker room soundtrack for the Dallas Stars, lovingly nicknamed “Ella’s Fellas.” The song has now spent its 15th week in the top slot of the Billboard Hot 100. Making it, in Billboard’s words, “the longest-leading non-holiday hit by a woman with no co-billed acts.”

The only song written by a woman ranked above Langley is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which sits at 22 weeks and will likely reach a 23rd this December, and may be unbeatable.

Langley’s ear worm of song tells a story about how she couldn’t keep her man, a Texan, in Tennessee with her, as he instead returned to a former flame in Abilene. True to her word, Langley filmed the music video at the Stagecoach Ballroom in Fort Worth. Good choice.

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The inspiration for the song came from a writer’s trip with Texas’ own Miranda Lambert. Lambert told stories from her childhood and life in Texas, which inspired Langley, with the help of the Grammy-winning country singer, to write this song about Texans’ loyalty to their state. It can be seen as a love song or a losing song, but either way it’s an ode to Texans.

“She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way He’s two-stepping ’round the room And judging by the smile that’s written on his face There’s nothing I can do.”

This got us thinking about Texas’s influence on country music and how many country songs there are about the Lone Star State. Langley isn’t the first, and she won’t be the last. Until her song is considered old-school, we’re highlighting those who came before her.

And before you scream “what about this song!” There are hundreds of country songs – old school, classic and modern – about Texas. While this list barely scratches the surface, we think these are 15 of the best old school (mostly) country songs about Texas. You can find a Spotify playlist of the songs below.

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1. George Strait – “Amarillo By Morning“

This George Strait masterpiece outlines the life of a bull rider in Texas, traveling through the state bucking bulls at the rodeo, with not a care for anything but his next stop. It’s considered one of the all-time greatest country songs, and it’s hard to find a Texan who doesn’t hum the tune whenever it’s played.

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2. Willie Nelson – “Beautiful Texas”

Perhaps the song with the highest praise on this list, Willie exemplifies the Texas pride that many who aren’t from here don’t understand. It’s an ode to the beauty, diversity and history of our state, painting a picture of Texas that feels timeless and deeply personal.

3. Alan Jackson – “Dallas”

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“Dallas” is from the early days of Alan Jackson and is similar to Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” saying how he wishes Dallas could be in Tennessee so he could be with a girl who won’t leave Texas. It’s a catchy, rhythmic tune that can hit close to home for us Dallas natives.

4. Marty Robbins – “El Paso”

Marty Robbins’ storytelling and outlaw-style music gave us a story of love, jealousy and tragedy in his song “El Paso.” It’s a perfect blend of sound and lyrics that exemplify the old days out west, singing of outlaws, shootouts and life on the run, all over the love of a woman. The song also acknowledges the deep Mexican culture in El Paso with its setting and characters, capturing the blend of traditions along the border.

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5. Glen Campbell – “Galveston”

The Texas Gulf Coast is a place whose beauty only a Texan can see. You won’t find the white sand and clear water like Florida has, or the cliff landscapes and big waves like California, but Glen Campbell describes how special a place the Texas coast can be in “Galveston.” It’s often not about the scenery, but the salty air, sounds of the water and memories made that make the Texas coast a special place to those who live and travel there.

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6. Little Texas – “God Blessed Texas“

“God Blessed Texas” is a blend of country themes with an upbeat, rock-style sound that makes for an anthemic song that has become a staple in honky tonks and bars across the state. It’s a head-banging, boot-kicking song that amplifies the pride that comes with being a Texan.

7. Pat Green – “I Like Texas”

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Pat Green is up there with the greats of Texan singers and songwriters, and he has no shortage of songs about the Lone Star State. He makes his love for the state known with songs like “Texas On My Mind” and “Songs About Texas,” but none of them talk about the state in the same way that “I Like Texas” does. From references to Shiner Bock and Gruene Hall, and the Red River down to the Rio Grande, it’s a song made for Texans. Rangers fans know this song all too well, as it has been played after Rangers wins at the ballpark since the turn of the century.

8. Alabama – “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas”

This song has a meaning deeper than just playing the fiddle in Texas; it’s a message that we have a way of life in Texas that is unique to the rest of the states. We walk, talk and act a certain way and we’re proud of it. Obviously, there are plenty of artists we love who don’t use fiddles, but the sounds of a smooth fiddle are enough to get any honky-tonk jumping.

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9. Waylon Jennings feat. Willie Nelson – “Lukenbach, Texas“

It doesn’t get much better than Waylon and Willie. Lukenbach is a representation of a simpler life, and the simple things in life that bring happiness. Getting away from the stresses of life and out into one of the hundreds of small Texas towns scattered across our state is what someone needs to slow down and enjoy the basics of life.

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10. Josh Abbott Band feat. Pat Green – “My Texas”

This one might not classify as old school because it was released in 2012, but it’s too good not to include. The Texas references are everywhere. Luckenbach, the river walk, floating the Frio, kolaches in West, fishing in Port A, Larry Joe Taylor fest, the Fort Worth Stock Show and much more. It’ll spark memories and make you feel like you’re listening to something that only you and fellow Texans understand.

11. Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys – “San Antonio Rose“

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This song is utterly intoxicating. Originally released as an instrumental in 1938, the lyrics of the song came in 1940 and became one of the greatest Texas songs of all time. The crying yodels, the steel guitar, the upbeat piano, the fiddle… it’s perfect. A song about love in San Antonio, it’s a vivid snapshot of a time, a place, and a culture, immortalized by Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.

12. Ray Wylie Hubbard – “Screw You, We’re From Texas”

This is a song with a good backstory. Hubbard originally wrote this song as an attack on Nashville for commercializing country music. He explained that in Texas, we write our own songs, whereas in Nashville, that would be unacceptable. Beyond that, it is Hubbard expressing his pride for being Texan (although he’s technically from Oklahoma) and unwavering mindset to write and play his music his own way.

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13. Tanya Tucker – “Texas (When I Die)”

The ever-great Tanya Tucker released this Texas anthem in 1978, declaring Texas as close as you can get to heaven on Earth. You can feel Tucker’s yearning for home through the song and her dissatisfaction with anywhere else. It’s a song that can be heard all throughout the state, with no Texan being able to get enough of Tucker’s smooth, smoky voice.

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14. Willie Nelson – “Texas In My Soul”

Orignally recorded by Tex Williams in 1946, Nelson’s rendition of “Texas In My Soul” is a feel good, going home song for Texans. You could see this song as a hymn of unity amongst the state, saying he doesn’t care where in it, he just needs to be in the state, whether is be Corpus Christi, El Paso, Fort Worth or San Antonio.

15. Ernest Tubb – “Waltz Across Texas”

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The list wouldn’t be complete without the Texas Troubadour, Ernest Tubb. A song about dancing that’s great for dancing, it’s a love song that implies Tubb would go anywhere in Texas and travel across the whole state for his lady. It has a western twang and steel guitar that, when paired with Tubb’s slow singing, makes for an instant classic.

Are there more that should’ve been on here? Absolutely. So for the sake of inclusivity and to reach a different era, we added 10 more modern (but still really good) country songs either about Texas or with Texas narratives. Give our Spotify playlist a listen and follow us.