How Low Can You Go? Ginger's Is Dallas' Newest Underground Cocktail Bar

Basement parties just got better with the opening of Ginger's, Dallas' newest subterranean cocktail lounge in the East Quarter near downtown.
Ginger's is technically the speakeasy for Sushi | Bar, but you don't have to spike your cortisol on the first of each month trying to snag a reservation. Actually, it's the opposite of its omakase counterpart, with a come-as-you-are atmosphere and lack of a reservation system.
It's undeniably glamorous and swanky inside, but first, you're greeted by the doorman and directed down a stunning staircase. The typical "Instagram-able" label does not do Ginger's "stairway to heaven" justice. Like they say, you'll just have to come and see it for yourself.
World-renowned mixologist Sean Kenyon runs the cocktail program and through it he hopes to redefine the art of cocktails with premium spirits.
Starting the menu are the house and classic cocktails, then it goes into N/A options, wine, prestigious pours, beers and finally spirits from all around the world. They have a lot of variety with intentional sourcing, so this is a great spot to try something experimental or enjoy a well-made classic.
They're shaking up Los Magos sotol, pomegranate agave, blood orange and fresh lime juice for the Desert Moon. With the Tajin rim, it's similar in concept to a margarita, but with bright and fresh elements, while the sotol brings a subtle smokiness.
Sotol is in the agave-based spirit family, and it lands somewhere between tequila and mezcal in flavor. It lacks the citrus notes of tequila, and has a very subtle smokiness and a smooth, silky finish. If you think mezcal is too overpowering, sotol is like a mezcal La Croix, mild and much more palatable.
We also had the smooth Ginger's Old Fashioned made with Balcones Texas Rye, a chai syrup for a hint of earthiness and the requisite Scrappy's bitters and orange zest.
Nearby there is metered parking, paid lots or parking garages. You'll need a drink after dealing with that. Or, avoid all that nonsense by grabbing an Uber. There's an unmissable old-school neon sign and a doorman outside to let you know you've landed in the right spot.
Ginger's, 2115 Jackson St. Monday – Wednesday, 6–11 p.m.; Thursday, 6 p.m. – midnight.; Friday – Saturday, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 6 p.m. – midnight.