Openings and Closings

Sushi Bar Joins Dallas' Growing Omakase Scene with Bonus Speakeasy: Ginger's

Dallas adds another to the growing field of omakase.
November 20, 2023
Sushi Bar will open on Dec. 1 and is already taking reservations.
Sushi Bar will open on Dec. 1 and is already taking reservations. Sushi Bar Hospitality
Sushi Bar joins the growing field of omakase experiences in Dallas. Whatsthatyousay? Omakase. It's a polite way of saying, "I'll tell you what to eat and you'll like it." This intimate sushi dining experience usually serves only a dozen or so guests per seating, and everyone sits down and eats at the same time while watching the sushi chef prepare each bite. Often there are more than a dozen courses in an omakase but not because they want to channel the gluttony of a Cheesecake Factory — quite the opposite.

Sushi Bar originally opened in Austin as a speakeasy; a second location in Maimi was named one of that city's hottest new restaurants in 2022. The new Dallas location is only the second in Texas and fourth in the U.S. (one other is in Chicago). It's slated to open on Dec. 1 with three seatings per night at 5, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.
The omakase has room for 12.
Sushi Bar Hospitality
The 17-course experience is $165 plus tax and tip. There's an option for a sake and wine pairing as well. There are 12 spots available at each seating.

Reservations are now available (with a $50 deposit), and Dallas diners are giddy. The first Friday and Saturday nights are sold out, and the 7:15 p.m. on the second weekend is booked.

Several new sushi restaurants have opened in Dallas recently, some exclusively omakase while others include it as a special. Pearl Sushi on McKinney, headed by former Nobu chef Shine Tamaoki, offers an omakase. Tatsu is a 12-seater in the Continental Gin building in Deep Ellum, and Yujo on Preston Road is now open. Shoyo on Lower Greenville is Jimmy Park's 13-seat hideaway. There are other omakases in Dallas like Uchi, Nobu, Tei-An and Namo; the aforementioned are just all new-ish.

Sushi Bar is in the historic East Quarter of downtown, in the Oldsmobile Building that was part of Dallas' Auto-Row in the '20s. Guests arrive via the "dimly lit 100-year old car lift platform where they will descend into the basement level by stair or lift," per the press release. The space is a mix of the building's original finishes with updates highlighting Japanese culture and style.

The omakase experience here showcases, per the press release, fresh fish sourced and flown in weekly from markets including Japan, Australia and California. Nigiri is seasonal but will include aged bluefin akami, Hokkaido scallops and A5 wagyu with brown butter miso. There will be pieces exclusive to the Dallas location, and ingredients influenced by regional purveyors and artisan growers.

There are some polite requests (rules) for guests: substitution or modifications are politely declined. Do you have allergies or celiac requirements? Then don't make a reservation. Like perfume? It's an unspoken rule that you shouldn't wear any to an omakase experience.

But Wait, Meet Ginger

In addition to all of this, Sushi Bar has a side hustle speakeasy and classic cocktail lounge, Ginger's. It's a place where diners can have a post-omakase cocktail, but it's also open to customers who aren't dining.
Ginger's is a cocktail lounge connected to Sushi Bar.
Sushi Bar Hospitality
The bar program here was created by Sean Kenyon, a rather celebrated mixologist. In 2014 he was anointed the American Bartender of the Year at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and his bar, Occidental, was one of Esquire's best bars in America in 2016.

His cocktails will focus on premium spirits with lots of old fashioneds, negronis and margaritas. The press release doesn't say it, but surely they'll try to revive the Jack and Ginger (once my go-to at Lakewood Landing).

Ginger's will also have a rotation of small snacks, live music on some nights and DJs on others. Question: which do you like more: snacks or DJs? (Snacks here.)

Ginger's, 2115 Jackson St. Monday – Thursday, 5–11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.
