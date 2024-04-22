H-E-B Announces New Stores in HEB and Murphy

This time H-E-B is plopping down in the the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area. The store will straddle the cities of Euless and Bedford along Cheek-Sparger Road and Heritage Avenue. The store site will straddle the two cities; 8.5 acres are in Euless and 6 acres in Bedford. The cities will split the taxes.
Another store is opening in Murphy, a city in eastern Collin County that is just over 5 square miles with a population of 21,219. This 136,000-square-foot store will be located at the southwest corner of McCreary Road along FM 544 in Murphy. It will have a True Texas restaurant, curbside pick-up, gas station and car wash.
Along with a store planned for Rockwall, people living on the east side of the metroplex will have a solid line of H-E-Bs from Prosper, McKinney, Allen and now Murphy.
These new stores in Euless-Bedford and Murphy are expected to open in 2026.
Last week we also reported that H-E-B bought land in Celina with no plans to develop just yet, but in anticipation of future growth.
H-E-B is a privately owned San Antonio-based grocer that has become the grocery store mascot of Texas. It's known for its great produce selection, ready-to-eat meals, dips and so much more including outstanding customer service and disaster response efforts. The grocer long stayed out of North Texas, but in 2022 that changed with stores in Frisco and Plano, which received concert-like fanfare. Even a new store in Alliance recently saw some 700 people lined up at the grand opening. People tailgate and get shirts made. It's the Super Bowl of grocery stores. There's a Facebook page dedicated to North Texas H-E-B Fanatics.
WFAA reported earlier this year that, according to a study by Dallas-based real estate firm Weitzman, H-E-B accounted for 22% of all retail construction in DFW in 2023, a growth driven mostly by new housing construction.
Also, you should try their churro bacon.
H-E-B Stores in North Texas
Now Open
Waxahachie (undergoing renovations)
Frisco
Plano
McKinney
Allen
Alliance
Planned for 2024
Mansfield (spring 2024)
Joe V's, Wheatland Road, South Oak Cliff (summer)
Frisco, U.S. 380 and FM 423 (late in the year)
Planned for 2025
Prosper (fall)
Joe V's, Buckner Boulevard (spring)
Melissa (no date yet)
Rockwall (no date yet)
Planned for 2026
Euless-Bedford
Murphy