 New North Texas H-E-B stores Opening in HEB and Murphy | Dallas Observer
H-E-B Announces New Stores in HEB and Murphy

With more than a dozen H-E-Bs either already open or in the works, there are still zero in Dallas County.
April 22, 2024
You get an H-E-B! And YOU get an H-E-B!
Two more H-E-B stores are opening in North Texas, The Dallas Morning News reported on Monday

This time H-E-B is plopping down in the the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area. The store will straddle the cities of Euless and Bedford along Cheek-Sparger Road and Heritage Avenue. The store site will straddle the two cities; 8.5 acres are in Euless and 6 acres in Bedford. The cities will split the taxes.

Another store is opening in Murphy, a city in eastern Collin County that is just over 5 square miles with a population of 21,219. This 136,000-square-foot store will be located at the southwest corner of McCreary Road along FM 544 in Murphy. It will have a True Texas restaurant, curbside pick-up, gas station and car wash.

Along with a store planned for Rockwall, people living on the east side of the metroplex will have a solid line of H-E-Bs from Prosper, McKinney, Allen and now Murphy.

These new stores in Euless-Bedford and Murphy are expected to open in 2026.

Last week we also reported that H-E-B bought land in Celina with no plans to develop just yet, but in anticipation of future growth.

H-E-B is a privately owned San Antonio-based grocer that has become the grocery store mascot of Texas. It's known for its great produce selection, ready-to-eat meals, dips and so much more including outstanding customer service and disaster response efforts. The grocer long stayed out of North Texas, but in 2022 that changed with stores in Frisco and Plano, which received concert-like fanfare. Even a new store in Alliance recently saw some 700 people lined up at the grand opening. People tailgate and get shirts made. It's the Super Bowl of grocery stores. There's a Facebook page dedicated to North Texas H-E-B Fanatics.

WFAA reported earlier this year that, according to a study by Dallas-based real estate firm Weitzman, H-E-B accounted for 22% of all retail construction in DFW in 2023, a growth driven mostly by new housing construction.

Also, you should try their churro bacon.

H-E-B Stores in North Texas

Now Open
Waxahachie (undergoing renovations)
Frisco
Plano
McKinney
Allen
Alliance

Planned for 2024
Mansfield (spring 2024)
Joe V's, Wheatland Road, South Oak Cliff (summer)
Frisco, U.S. 380 and FM 423 (late in the year)

Planned for 2025
Prosper (fall)
Joe V's, Buckner Boulevard (spring)
Melissa (no date yet)
Rockwall (no date yet)

Planned for 2026
Euless-Bedford
Murphy 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
