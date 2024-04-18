H-E-B Buys More Land in Celina

Yesterday The Dallas Morning News reported the San Antonio-based grocer has purchased more land in Celina in addition to the 30 acres previously purchased in the city north of Dallas along Preston Road. This new property is at Dallas North Tollway and Fred Smith Parkway, near the master-planned community of Legacy Hills.
H-E-B's spokesperson told the Observer the Celina location is in anticipation of future growth and that no timeframe has been established for a store yet.
Below is a list of current and planned H-E-B stores in North Texas, in case you're keeping score. Notice not a single store in Dallas yet. Bummer, huh?
H-E-B Stores in North Texas
Now Open
Waxahachie (undergoing renovations)
Frisco
Plano
McKinney
Allen
Alliance
Planned for 2024
Mansfield (spring 2024)
Joe V's, Wheatland Road, South Oak Cliff (summer)
Frisco, U.S. 380 and FM 423 (late in the year)
Planned for 2025
Prosper (fall)
Joe V's, Buckner Boulevard (spring)
Melissa (no date yet)
Rockwall (no date yet)