Foxtrot's Demise: Employees Left in Lurch as Stores Shut Down

Foxtrot is no more.
April 24, 2024
Many questions remain after Foxtrot Market shut all of its doors.
Eric Kleinberg
This morning on your way to work, you may have noticed that a once busy coffee spot is now closed. Foxtrot Market, which had four stores in Dallas, closed in the oddest way: by literally telling customers sipping coffee on the patio that they could stay there (outside) as long as they wanted, but that the store was no longer in operation.

Employees at all of Foxtrot’s 33 stores located in Chicago, Dallas, Austin, and Washington, D.C., were let go immediately yesterday.

Employees have taken to social media to explain various details around being told to go home mid-shift. Handwritten signs taped to doors illustrated the chaotic closing.

ButterscotchMain7074 on Reddit worked at a Dallas shop and posted yesterday afternoon that the news came as a shock to everyone.

NO severance either- even for salary based positions. My entire team balled out eyes out and had to kick everyone out the store. Our location owners came in and told us to leave as we would be trespassing since FT didn't pay our rent that month- we had to leave everything behind- even tips.

Foxtrot was known for selling smaller brands, up-and-coming food and beverage products, in a Crate and Barrel-esque setting. Late last year Foxtrot merged with Dom's Kitchen and Market, creating one business, Outfox Hospitality. According to the Pitchbook, Foxtrot raised $194 million in funding in 2023 and is now filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The chain had more than 1,000 employees as of late last year.

In a website post, corporate people said they "apologize for any inconvenience."

ButterscotchMain7074 had received a promotion less than a week ago and, he wrote on Reddit, a coworker just had a baby and was promised an ASM position last week.

This company was run by rich pigs who overspent and had no concern for how it would effect their employees. When our mobile app shut down this morning, I knew something was going to happen. Tech team had no idea what was happening until corporate pulled everyone on call to give them the news. Effective immediately. Fuck Foxtrot

Another employee said they are not getting their final paychecks. We've reached out to try to confirm.

We've also asked an employment lawyer to help sort out the finer points.

In the meantime, here's a video of passersby peeking in the window to see what's happening with the bottles of wine at the now-shuttered business. Wine vultures are the most adorable kind. 
@sydneykirei RIP @Foxtrot Market you will be missed where else will I buy my bougie snacks from 😔 #foxtrotmarket #foxtrot ♬ original sound - ACQUIRED STYLE
