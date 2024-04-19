Dr Pepper Launches Creamy Coconut Flavor for Summer

Creamy Coconut and Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar will hit stores starting May 1, although on Twitter some people say they've already found it in stores, and Twitter knows best.
“Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut brings together the perfect combination of the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors with layers of tropical coconut flavor and a delicious, creamy finish,” reads a press release, which added that the new drink pairs perfectly with a hot summer day.
They forgot to add "and rum."
The soda will be available in 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles and will be available through July.
Amy Reiter with Food Network tried some:
"I got an advance taste of both the zero sugar and regular versions ahead of the launch, and while I was afraid they would taste like sunscreen, I was pleasantly surprised to discover they did not. The aroma was distinctly Dr Pepper, with a subtle overlay of coconut. That subtlety carried through to the first sip. The 'creamy' factor kept the 'coconut' element toned down enough for the Dr Pepperness to come through. The effect was smooth and sweet, but not too sweet, with a lingering flavor I’d call … sunshiney?"
She forgot to add that it also goes great with rum.