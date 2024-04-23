 New Lionel Messi Ad for Lay's Brings New Soccer Chant | Dallas Observer
Chip Shot: Lionel Messi and Lay's Want to Rework 'Olé' Soccer Chant

Learn how you might have a (chip) shot at winning a Messi-autographed Lay's jersey.
April 23, 2024
We love them too, Lionel. Courtesy of Frito Lay North America
Plano-based potato chip giant Frito-Lay has teamed up with chip-shot legend Lionel Messi for a new campaign that includes swag, sweepstakes and a new chant. 

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, began his illustrious professional career in soccer at only 13, when he joined FC Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia. The Argentine superstar won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and captured the World Cup with his national team in 2022. Messi joined the American club Inter Miami in 2023.

He’s known for his precise passing and prolific goal-scoring, and is often praised for his technical prowess. Endless debate among fans of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo centers on which of the two is truly the greatest player of all time. Frito Lay has taken a stance by making Messi the new face of America’s best-selling potato chip.
Fans can enter the sweepstakes to win a Lay's jersey signed by Messi as well as limited-edition soccer ball-shaped bags of Lay's chips.
Courtesy of Frito Lay North America
“One of the best parts of the sport is that it brings families and friends together to cheer on their favorite team, which is exactly what Lay’s strives to do,” Messi said. “This campaign combines footballs and Lay’s in an iconic way that will have fans chanting for years to come.”

In a new commercial, the classic (and very catchy) soccer fan chant, “olé, olé, olé,” is endearingly reimagined as “Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s'' as fans and players munch away on Lay’s-brand potato chips.

In addition, limited-edition packaging featuring Messi’s likeness is set to hit supermarket shelves. Also in the offing is a sweepstakes — once he scores his first chip shot goal of the season, that is — and, hey, we see what they did there.

What are the prizes, you ask? Fans can enter to win exclusive, collectible soccer ball-shaped bags of Lay’s chips and a Messi-autographed Lay’s jersey.

If you’d like to enter to win these prizes in the #OHLAYS sweepstakes, follow Lay’s on its social media channels including Instagram, TikTok and X and stay alert for when Messi scores his first chip shot goal this season. When he does, "like" the post announcing the goal and comment on the post using the hashtags #OHLAYS and #Sweepstakes. For more information and official rules, click here
