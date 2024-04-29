Culpepper Cattle Co. of Rockwall Opening New Spot in Deep Ellum

UNCO Hospitality is behind several Dallas hot spots, including HG Sply Co. and Leela's Wine Bar. On May 1, it's opening a new restaurant, Culpepper Cattle Co., in the historical Continental Gin Building. The restaurant is an East Texas-inspired restaurant that originated in Rockwall.
Culpepper is a food conglomeration; they'll serve Tex-Mex along with steaks and home-cooked sides. Micheal "Dobber" Stephenson opened the original in Rockwall in 1982, and it was both a restaurant and a music venue. Supposedly both Waylon Jennings and Randy Travis were seen there.
In 1992 Bob Clements bought the spot and brought in high-profile chefs along with steaks, fine wine, seafood and jazz music. In 2023, the restaurant closed, and that's when UNCO swept in for Act 3. Now they're expanding with a second restaurant in Deep Ellum.
It's a solid hodge-podge of many wonderful things.
The bar program is robust with margaritas, a Cowboy Cosmo and a "must-have signature Rockwall Riviera," which is a take on a Culpepper classic hurricane.
Continental Gin Building is a stunning space that bookends Deep Ellum on the east. Originally built in 1888, the space manufactured the most cotton in the world at one time. Now it's full of bougie restaurants, bars and office space.
The restaurant is 5,500 square feet with seating for 160 along with a 2,400-square-foot patio with space for another 60.
Culpepper will be open for lunch and dinner Monday - Friday and brunch, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. And guess what: There's valet all day with free parking for four hours on site. No, you shut up.
Culpepper Cattle Co., 3309 Elm St., Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.