Burgers

Dallas Observer Launches Burger Week; 7 Days of $7 Burgers

February 21, 2022 10:00AM

Passport holders can get a Shady's Burgers and a Yuengling for just $10 during Burger Week.
Shady's Burgers
How many burgers can you eat in one week? We're thinking seven sounds good.

The Dallas Observer is launching a new promotion: Burger Week, a citywide celebration of burgers at a very affordable price point. It's free and participants simply have to mention Burger Week to get seven days of $7 burgers at more than 20 spots. A few of the participating restaurants include Knife, Bowlounge, Boss Cow Burger, The Grind Burger Bar and Liberty Burger. Here's the full list.

Each restaurant will have a special menu dedicated to Burger Week passport holders along with some exclusive deals, like a Yuengling Beer with a burger for $10.

Many spots are offering the trending smashed, flat patties, like Burger Schmurger, which we recently discovered at Oak Highlands Brewery. Ebb and Flow's burger is made with two 3-ounce Akaushi beef patties on a brioche bun with a house-made sauce. Roy G's burger has two super-thin patties with grilled onions and "G Sauce" on a sesame seed bun.

Little Greek Fresh Grill has a ground lamb burger with tzatziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.

How it Works
Register for your Burger Week passport online, then visit restaurants during the seven-day period from March 21-27. Then just eat. That's really all the notes you need to jot down.

You'll need to show your passport to the server so you can earn points, which will increase your odds at winning some prizes, which include a $1,000 home improvement grand prize powered by Flyhomes.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
