Tiffany Derry's New Italian Restaurant, Radici, Sets an Opening Date

Radici Wood-Fired Grill will open in Farmers Branch (12990 Bee St.) adjacent to the much lauded Southern-fare restaurant, Roots, on May 1.
“Radici represents a special part of my culinary roots because Italian was the first cuisine I learned to cook professionally," Derry says. The restaurant is a culmination of her years traveling throughout Italy and studying the culture and food.
Radici, which means roots in Italian, is a collaboration with her business partner Tom Foley, who is of Italian heritage.
The menu will change seasonally (of course, like at Roots) and menu highlights include anything cooked on the wood-fired grill at the center of the open-concept kitchen, including a 14-ounce Fiorentina-style Rosewood ribeye with charred lemon.
Other highlights include Derry's unique take on lasagna, which she prepares in the style of Modena with a white Bolognese, sage, spinach pasta, Parmesan and black pepper. The Coniglio Alla Gricia is rigatoni with braised rabbit, guanciale, pecorino romano, bitter greens and black pepper.
Desserts include an affogato, pistachio olive oil cake and tiramisu.
Classic cocktails include a Sidecar, Negroni, ice-cold martinis and a housemade limoncello. The wine list is on brand (Italian) and they've designed a map to guide guests to a glass or bottle that pairs best with their dish. We're ready for that journey.
Foley says diners should expect "unparalleled hospitality in a relaxed setting," which is expected given the above par vibe and service at sister-concept Roots.
Limited reservations will go live to the T2D Concepts community (that means you signed up for emails and such), then open to everyone else on Tuesday, April 30.