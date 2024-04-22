6th Annual 'Grill For Gaza' Event Will Serve Up Great Barbecue for a Noble Cause

The event will host pitmasters from across Texas who will celebrate barbecue flavors and cooking styles from around the world and help make a difference in the lives of children affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.
"This event not only celebrates our love for Halal barbecue but also allows us to make a meaningful impact by raising funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza,” said Halal BBQ Pitmasters co-founder Zahid Ahmad in a statement to the press. "We believe in using our passion for barbecue to make a positive difference in the world.”
Grill For Gaza will be split into three competitions: brisket, “brisket plus” and a skewered meat “grocery games,” where contestants will be given $100 to buy ingredients before making dishes. There will be a side competition for desserts as well. As the organizers’ name suggests, all meat served at the event will be halal — prepared in a way that is permissible under the guidelines of Islam.
In addition to the competition, Grill For Gaza will also offer cooking demonstrations, an artisanal marketplace and other family-friendly activities. There will also be a 15-minute talk on halal BBQ given by food journalist Farhan Mustafa.
The Halal BBQ Pitmasters are a self-described “international group of men and women who are BBQ and grilling enthusiasts.” Though primarily a community built around swapping tips and recipes, the group also has a line of rubs and seasonings available on their website.
Ahmad tells the Observer that he views Grill For Gaza as a community event, not a political one, where all barbecue enthusiasts are welcome.
“There was actually a pastor from a church in Denton who was interested in being a judge,” he says. “But he couldn’t because it’s on a Sunday.”
Ahmad says that despite the political tension surrounding the ongoing war, the sixth year of Grill For Gaza has received nothing but support from the community and, to his knowledge, no backlash.
Admission into the event is $100 and all proceeds from Grill For Gaza will go to the Human Development Fund, an organization dedicated to providing food, water and medical supplies to Gaza as well as long-term rehabilitation efforts. The funds will be used specifically to aid orphaned children, per Ahmad and the other pitmasters’ request.
According to UNICEF, more than 13,000 Palestinian children have died since the war began last October. Thousands more have been injured, orphaned or are struggling with malnutrition. Ahmad assures us that the proceeds from Grill For Gaza will make it to these children despite the challenges that come with providing aid in war zones.
“They were active in the area before all of this happened and are permitted to stay,” Ahmad says of the Human Development Fund. “So we know that the money’s going where it needs to go.”
The Halal BBQ Pitmasters’ 6th Annual “Grill for Gaza” will take place on Sunday, April 28, at Green Vine Market, 1804 K Ave., Plano. Admission is $100 for adults and free for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.