 Plano 'Grill For Gaza' Competition Will Benefit Gaza Humanitarian Aid | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

6th Annual 'Grill For Gaza' Event Will Serve Up Great Barbecue for a Noble Cause

All proceeds from the event will go to aid children affected by the ongoing war in Gaza. As a bonus, the food is also supposed to be pretty good.
April 22, 2024
Barbecue enthusiasts from across Texas will come together in Plano to grill for a good cause.
Barbecue enthusiasts from across Texas will come together in Plano to grill for a good cause. Courtesy of Zahid Ahmad
Share this:
The Halal BBQ Pitmasters will host their sixth annual “Grill For Gaza” gathering in Plano on Sunday, April 28. It's an event organizers promise will have “mouthwatering barbecue, lively entertainment and meaningful philanthropy.”

The event will host pitmasters from across Texas who will celebrate barbecue flavors and cooking styles from around the world and help make a difference in the lives of children affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

"This event not only celebrates our love for Halal barbecue but also allows us to make a meaningful impact by raising funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza,” said Halal BBQ Pitmasters co-founder Zahid Ahmad in a statement to the press. "We believe in using our passion for barbecue to make a positive difference in the world.”

Grill For Gaza will be split into three competitions: brisket, “brisket plus” and a skewered meat “grocery games,” where contestants will be given $100 to buy ingredients before making dishes. There will be a side competition for desserts as well. As the organizers’ name suggests, all meat served at the event will be halal — prepared in a way that is permissible under the guidelines of Islam.

In addition to the competition, Grill For Gaza will also offer cooking demonstrations, an artisanal marketplace and other family-friendly activities. There will also be a 15-minute talk on halal BBQ given by food journalist Farhan Mustafa.
The Halal BBQ Pitmasters are a self-described “international group of men and women who are BBQ and grilling enthusiasts.” Though primarily a community built around swapping tips and recipes, the group also has a line of rubs and seasonings available on their website.

Ahmad tells the Observer that he views Grill For Gaza as a community event, not a political one, where all barbecue enthusiasts are welcome.

“There was actually a pastor from a church in Denton who was interested in being a judge,” he says. “But he couldn’t because it’s on a Sunday.”

Ahmad says that despite the political tension surrounding the ongoing war, the sixth year of Grill For Gaza has received nothing but support from the community and, to his knowledge, no backlash.

Admission into the event is $100 and all proceeds from Grill For Gaza will go to the Human Development Fund, an organization dedicated to providing food, water and medical supplies to Gaza as well as long-term rehabilitation efforts. The funds will be used specifically to aid orphaned children, per Ahmad and the other pitmasters’ request.

According to UNICEF, more than 13,000 Palestinian children have died since the war began last October. Thousands more have been injured, orphaned or are struggling with malnutrition. Ahmad assures us that the proceeds from Grill For Gaza will make it to these children despite the challenges that come with providing aid in war zones.

“They were active in the area before all of this happened and are permitted to stay,” Ahmad says of the Human Development Fund. “So we know that the money’s going where it needs to go.”

The Halal BBQ Pitmasters’ 6th Annual “Grill for Gaza” will take place on Sunday, April 28, at Green Vine Market, 1804 K Ave., Plano. Admission is $100 for adults and free for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Dallas' Latest Restaurant Openings and Closings

Openings and Closings

Dallas' Latest Restaurant Openings and Closings

By Aaren Prody
First Look: A Brunch Spot With the Fluffiest Pancakes in North Texas

First Look

First Look: A Brunch Spot With the Fluffiest Pancakes in North Texas

By Anisha Holla
First Look: Khao Horm Thai Aims To Create Comfort Food and Comfort Aromas

First Look

First Look: Khao Horm Thai Aims To Create Comfort Food and Comfort Aromas

By Hank Vaughn
Dr Pepper Launches Creamy Coconut Flavor for Summer

Food & Drink News

Dr Pepper Launches Creamy Coconut Flavor for Summer

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation