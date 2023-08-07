 Victoria Beckham Shares Video of Husband David Beckham Getting Barbecue in Dallas | Dallas Observer
David Beckham Eats at Blu's Barbeque While in Dallas; the Beckham Platter To Go on Sale Soon

Lionel Messi was in town, and so was David Beckham, who made the trip to Frisco and stopped at Blu's Barbeque for some Texas-style barbecue.
August 7, 2023
David Beckham's lunch on Sunday looked a little something like this. Chris Wolfgang
Messi mania is real. And its reach is big.

This past Sunday, Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami squad matched up against FC Dallas, which brought the focus of the soccer world and all its accompanying hoopla to Frisco. Despite the suffocating heat, more than 20,000 people stood in line outside of Toyota Stadium, hugging a tree-lined fence for a slither of shade, waiting to glimpse something we don't often see in these parts: soccer royalty.

And while Messi did deliver on the field with a beautiful game-tying goal, there were some other stars around town causing a ruckus as well.
Soccer legend David Beckham, wife Victoria Beckham and their children stopped at Blu's Barbeque on Preston Road for a pre-match meal. Beckham owns a 30% stake in the Inter Miami squad.

"We've just landed for the game tonight in Dallas and our first stop is barbecue," Beckham says to his wife, who is recording while ordering barbecue.

Beckham then asked a completely star-struck manager, Rahul Bagchi, what his favorite is, meaning food, and Bagchi responded, "You!"

Bagchi and owner/pit master Zach Bergenholtz were both at the restaurant at the time and had no idea Beckham and his family were stopping by.

Turns out they found Blu's Barbeque by chance. After landing in Dallas, the Beckhams asked their driver to stop for some Texas-style barbecue and the driver did a quick search and found Blu's Barbeque.

It seems like amazing luck, but Bagchi disagrees.

"It's not about being lucky, ma'm," Bagchi said in a phone interview. "It was a planetary collision. It happens like once in a millennia. It doesn't happen every day. It's like the planets collided and opened up a path for him to reach us."

Bagchi says the gods were involved in this barbecue pit stop.

Bergenholtz and Bagchi says the entire Beckham family was amazing and down to earth.

"It was so hot, and they were sweating, but they were still standing there and talking to me asking about the place, understanding when we opened, what we do," Bagchi says.

Blu's is closed on Monday but will open tomorrow with a new Beckham special: a platter of all the food items he ordered. Blu's is also adding a promotion for the week, with some discounted items, which Bergenholtz said will be emailed out soon. (See the newsletter button at the bottom of Blu's homepage.)

We first wrote about Blu's Barbeque on Preston Road in April 2019. It's in what used to be a barbershop, yielding a rather snug space, which is why Beckham used the walk-up window.

Posh Spice was more than gracious to record the video, take photos and give a plug to the unsuspecting restaurant owner.

Before they took off, Bagchi mentioned that his mom is his biggest fan ever and Beckham got out of his car and recorded a video for him to send to his mom.

"I just want to add how humble and down-to-earth the man himself is. He's just a very regular and ordinary person according to his stature," he says.
