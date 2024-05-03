 Dallas Grocery Attempts to Record World's Largest Avocado Display | Dallas Observer
Dallas Grocery Store Aims for World-Record Avocado Display; 5/$1 Sale After

All the avocados are at El Rio Grande on Buckner Boulevard this weekend.
May 3, 2024
With hundreds of thousands of avocados, El Rio Grande aims to beat the Guinness World Record for the largest fruit display.
El Rio Grande Latin Market is hard at work today as it tries to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest avocado display. Along with the attempts to break the record, it’ll host a celebration dubbed “Everything Grande in Texas”  that will include performances from mariachi bands and DJs, food tastings, giveaways and more.

According to a news release, a Guinness World Record judge will be on site today to evaluate the massive display. In anticipation of breaking the world record, the market will host activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, at its location on North Buckner Boulevard. In addition to live music and food tastings, there will be an avocado-themed cake-baking competition and cooking demonstrations (recipes that feature avocados, of course).

“Everything Grande in Texas isn't just about avocados – it's about bringing our community together. In addition to celebrating the avocado, we'll also be raising awareness about the importance of access to nutritious foods,” El Rio marketing director Gladys Marquez said in the news release. “We recognize that access to fresh, healthy food is a challenge for many people in our community. Throughout this campaign, we are doing more than breaking records – we're supporting our local economy and strengthening our community.”

The 260,292 avocados that make up the massive display will be distributed to all the company's stores across North Texas and sold for five for $1.

The market, with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie and Mesquite, has been in North Texas for roughly two decades. (The bakery section has been hard to ignore on each of our visits.)

El Rio Grande Latin Market “Everything Grande in Texas” Guinness World Record Avocado Event, 3035 N. Buckner Blvd. Friday, May 3 – Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
