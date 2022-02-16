Support Us

The U.S. Bans Avocado Imports from Mexico as Drug Cartel Turf Battles Disrupt Market

February 16, 2022 4:00AM

Suddenly we can't stop thinking about all the dishes that use avocado, like this ceviche tostada. Eric Mayne
Did you notice a ton of avocados in stores last weekend? The Super Bowl is evidently a big day for avocados. A recurring prom for the mushy green fruit with a leathery exterior. As people plan parties and gather to eat, “Who’s making the guacamole?” is a top question.

On Super Bowl Sunday there were actually stacks of boxes of avocados at a local Tom Thumb. But if you're partial to slices of this healthy fat on your toast or all smushed up on your chip, might want to head over to the grocery store to stock up.

AP News reported on Feb. 14 that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after an American safety inspector reportedly received a threatening call while carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacán.
The AP explains that “avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacán, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.”

The Washington Posts’ Laura Reiley spoke with Raul Lopez of Agtools, a company that studies the agriculture market. Lopez said, “In a few days, the current inventory will be sold out and there will be a lack of products in almost any supermarket.”

Lopez explained that the inspector found a shipment of avocados that were distinctly not from Michoacán, but rather the state of Puebla. However, Hass avocados from Michoacán are the only types of avocados allowed in the U.S. from Mexico.

That’s when someone at the facility threatened the inspector. He reported the threat to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it decided to pull out all the inspectors and close the avocado border.

Mexico’s Agriculture Department confirmed in a statement that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of avocados “until further notice.”

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico wrote on social media that they are working with the Mexican government to guarantee secure working conditions that allow personnel in Michoacán to resume operations.

Avocados are Mexico's principal food export to the U.S., and the industry is currently valued at more than $2.5 billion a year. 
This Week's Issue

