People Would Rather Dine Near Pets Than Kids at a Restaurant, Survey Says

The culprits in these conversations are often small children and dogs. As much as parents and the childfree with “fur babies” seem to be at odds, their respective “kids” actually have a lot in common. While both are capable of good behavior with guidance and discipline from their parents, they can also be loud and messy and create an uncomfortable experience for customers around them.
Despite these parallels, diners have strong opinions about who they’d rather see at the table next to them. In a survey conducted by HiJunior, 55% of respondents said that they are bothered by the presence of children in restaurants. Many answered that they would sooner walk out of a restaurant than be seated next to a family with younger children.
Their reasoning was exactly what you'd expect. Respondents shared horror stories of children running around restaurants, screaming for hours on end and eating food off the floor.
"I once saw a young boy running up and down the aisles between tables, screaming at the top of his lungs," said one participant. "He would stop at random tables, grab at plates or silverware and pull them to the floor."
When asked "Are you bothered by the presence of children in restaurants?" parents were more likely to answer yes: 38% of childless people among the 1,031 Americans surveyed said they were, but 56% of parents with either one or two children and 41% those with three or more answered in the affirmative. That may seem a little hypocritical, but we can see how a couple who left the kids with grandma before going to a nice restaurant would be annoyed if the table next to them didn’t have that same foresight.
In a stunning blow to the human race, 62% of those surveyed said that they would rather have pets than children near them at a restaurant. That’s all of the respondents, by the way. Even the parents who participated in the study admitted to this. We’ve all seen some nasty tantrums, but can they really be bad enough to make someone side against their own species?
While that may seem a little extreme, this study mostly pertained to children and parents. Animals were a bit of an afterthought. Digging further into the dog discourse doesn’t exactly let our furry friends off the hook.
"I'm Not a Dog Hater, But ..."Dallas is home to many restaurants that proudly welcome dogs. Most Cane Rosso locations have dog-friendly patios, and the staff is as attentive to your dog’s water bowl as they are to your drink. Katy Trail Ice House is the perfect place for you and your dog to relax after a walk on Katy Trail.
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Mutt’s Canine Cantina, a beer garden-dog park hybrid that even offers birthday “pawty” packages for dogs, and Lazy Dog, which has a separate menu just for canine customers.
According to a report from Datassential, 66% of consumers call themselves dog people and 52% believe that the presence of pets makes a restaurant seem more “fun and welcoming.”
In 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott even signed a bill prohibiting cities from restricting dog-friendly restaurants.
"There's not much that beats enjoying a beautiful Texas day on a patio with friends and family, man's best friend included," said state Sen. Kelly Hancock, who represents District 9 in Tarrant County, in a statement to KVUE following the bill’s signing.
It’s no wonder that restaurants are rising to the occasion and welcoming dogs on their patios. It seems like a good business move.
As much as some may prefer the company of dogs over children, there are still undeniable problems that come with bringing a dog out in public that don’t apply to kids. Detractors are quick to point out that many people are scared of or allergic to dogs and question whether having animals around food is hygienic.
And there’s the argument that unlike kids, dogs can be left at home and don’t need to go to stores and restaurants with you. (Service animals notwithstanding, of course.)
That said, the preference for dogs seems a bit lukewarm. A YouGov survey found that 70% of respondents considered it “unacceptable” to bring a dog to a restaurant.
"I think it's extremely unhygienic, and I'm actually very surprised it's allowed," said a Reddit user named Simon in an r/Pets debate on the subject. "I'm not a dog hater, by the way. I just don't agree that they should be allowed in places where there is food."
"Too many dogs are poorly trained for me to be totally cool with it," read a response.
These topics can be polarizing, but experts believe that navigating them boils down to basic common sense and decency. Just as you would (hopefully) never bring a child to a restaurant that’s inappropriate or dangerous for them, similar discretion should be practiced when taking your dog out to eat. Just because you can take them somewhere doesn’t necessarily mean you should.
"It's important for dog owners taking dogs to public places that we respect other people's boundaries as well. Not everybody wants to be near dogs," said Dr. Stephanie Borns-Weil, a veterinary behaviorist and assistant clinical professor at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, in a statement to CBS News.
Borns-Weil goes on to point out that dogs can find some public spaces scary or stressful. She urges owners to think about whether the outing benefits the dog or just themselves.
This applies to kids as well, of course. If you’re going out to eat with your baby, regardless of their species, take them to a place where they’re both welcome and accommodated. Then, regardless of how your dinner goes and your “baby” behaves, at least you won’t have to stress over how the people around you would’ve voted in these surveys.