Local Farm Partners with Nepal Tea Collective to Host Afternoon Tea on May 11

Born out of Stephanie and Richard Schertz’s passions for sustainability and regenerative agriculture, Fieldsong Farm, as it is today, offers everything from goat’s milk fudge, fresh eggs from pasture-raised hens, homemade jams and pestos to baked goods, produce, flowers and more.
The couple purchased the 13-acre property back in 2013. Drawing from Stephanie’s background as an agronomist and a family history as farmers and gardeners, they’ve shown nothing but dedication to restoring the overgrazed land. They’ve worked hard by revitalizing the soil, cultivating grassy pastures and growing a wildflower meadow. They built a house, barns and fences and, eventually, began keeping goats and chickens.
products for sale at the farm, other projects include a large garden, berry vines and fruit trees. Some of the Schertzes’ biggest goals are to connect with and educate the community on the importance of sustainable agriculture, and they regularly host events including “pick-your-own” days and afternoon teas like this one. The farm even offers a place to camp.
The pair have been active members of the farming community in Lucas for a decade, and Stephanie is a founding member of the Lucas Farmers Market Committee. They take part in a community-supported agriculture program where members can pay a deposit to receive a weekly order of produce.
This collaboration between Fieldsong Farm and Nepal Tea Collective is a natural. Stephanie comes from a background in hospitality and regularly hosts afternoon teas on the farm.
“We’re extraordinarily blessed to have Nish [the founder of Nepal Tea Collective] come and talk about such a global effort on our small farm,” Stephanie said. “This is one way I can support improving agriculture and the lives of those involved in agriculture, in the small country of Nepal on the other side of the world. This is a rare opportunity given to me and I am very blessed to showcase the Nepal Tea Collective.”
Borne at a Tea Estate in Nepal
The founder of Nepal Tea Collective, Nischal (Nish) Banskota, was born on the Kanchanjangha Tea Estate in Nepal. The estate, founded by his father in 1984, was the first organic tea garden of its kind in the country. Despite plans to become an accountant after college in the U.S., Nischal returned to Nepal and opened the BG Tea Bar in 2015.
Just a year later, he founded Nepal Tea Collective, which aims to share its organic Nepali teas globally through worldwide shipping and enhance the quality of life for its farmers through ethical and fair trade standards. Additionally, the brand operates using eco-friendly and sustainable cultivation practices, like re-planting tea saplings.
Shortly after the brand’s founding, it gained a significant amount of support through a Kickstarter campaign; since then, its teas have garnered critical acclaim: its white tea, White Prakash, won a bronze medal at the 2018 Global Tea Championship.
The Nepal Tea Collective has grown to a team of 12 and offers corporate tea tastings, virtual classes and tea tourism trips abroad. It sells its products in an online store and has developed a monthly tea club that sends two rare Nepali teas along with personalized letters and postcards from farmers to subscribers each month.
“My mission is to change lives, one cup at a time,” Banskota said.
A British Style Tea Event
Banskota is slated to guide guests through the afternoon tea on May 11, which will be served in a British style with scones, sweets and more. Since it’s scheduled less than a week before the new season of Bridgerton is set to hit Netflix, what better time for a real, British-style afternoon tea?
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the event website for $85, which goes toward supporting Fieldsong Farm and Nepali Tea Collective’s shared mission of supporting ethical and sustainable agriculture.
Digging Local Farmers
The event is organized by Delve Experiences, a Texas-based start-up that focuses on providing enjoyable and educational agritourism events like these. According to its founder, Kristin Song, this event perfectly encompasses the company's mission and purpose.
“We are all about connecting people through cool experiences with agriculture,” Song said. “This afternoon tea is an opportunity to learn about why the tea in your cup tastes the way it does, who works to get it there, what happens when you buy that box and hear their stories firsthand. You get to support good work in the world and create a pleasant memory together doing it.”
Afternoon Tea at Fieldsong Farm, 1111 Snider Lane, Lucas. Saturday, May 11, 3–5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here to visit the event website.