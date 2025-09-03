 Every Dallas Restaurant That Closed in August 2025 | Dallas Observer
Which Dallas Restaurants Closed in August? Here’s the Full List

Some Dallas restaurants tapped out in August — pour one out.
September 3, 2025
Image: STIRR rooftop in Deep Ellum
STIRR in Deep Ellum has closed, but the Addison location is still open. Alison McLean
As strong as the Dallas restaurant scene is, many restaurants are sitting on unstable foundations with uncertain futures.

We said goodbye to a few spots with decade-long runs, neighborhood staples and others that didn't even last six months before calling it quits. Here are all the restaurants in Dallas that closed in August.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

3699 McKinney Ave.
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar poured its last glass of vino on Sunday, Aug. 31. The wine bar was known as a reliable place for Napa Valley-inspired brunch, lunch, dinner, wood-fired pizzas and shareable plates since it opened in 2002. The founder, Patrick Colombo, is also behind Princi Italia and Nick & Sam's, so it doesn't come as a shock to know the bar's 23-year run isn't going to waste. Instead, they're looking to move potentially to Victory Park and expand to areas in the Southeast, and already have spots in airports.

Pure Milk and Honey

5321 E Mockingbird Lane
Pure Milk and Honey served some of our favorite ice cream in Dallas over the last six years at the Shops at Mockingbird Station. They officially closed on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and while they may be pivoting to something else, nothing has been announced.

STIRR

2803 Main St.
STIRR was the double-decker restaurant and bar in Deep Ellum known for bold flavors and lively vibes. It was the very first opening for Milkshake Concepts, the group also behind The Finch, Vidorra, Saaya and Serious Pizza. In a Facebook post they shared that the restaurant's 10-year lease had come to an end, and that it felt right to close the chapter. Unfortunately, things bigger than leases are pushing longtime restaurants out of Deep Ellum.

Hamburger Mary's

4123 Cedar Springs Road
Hamburger Mary's is an independently owned chain known for its inclusive LGBTQ+ atmosphere, drag shows, other events and bar fare. The Dallas location opened in Oak Lawn in 2023 and lasted two years before closing on Monday, Aug. 25.

Henry's Majestic

2303 Pittman St.
Henry's Majestic was a British-themed pub that originally opened and thrived in Uptown for 18 years, until the building it occupied was sold in 2022, forcing the owners to vacate. In early 2024, it popped back up in West Dallas, but without the secret speakeasy (Atwater Alley). We contacted the owners for a statement on the closure, but have not heard back.

Evan's Meat Market

4266 Oak Lawn Ave.
Lafayette native Evan Meagher founded his Louisiana-inspired butcher shop and sandwich counter in 2023. The closure was attributed to rising costs, staffing shortages and shrinking margins that made it difficult to sustain the retail butcher model. Luckily, all the recipes and staff will continue the legacy through the newly opened The PoBoy Shop in the Preston Center.

Rodeo Dallas

2724 Elm St.
The status of Rodeo Dallas is rockier than our last situationship. Is it closed? Is it open? What are we? Well, for now, one of Deep Ellum's top-grossing bars is closed until Friday, Sept. 5.

Ocean Ranch

2114 Greenville Ave.
We're still scratching our heads with this closure. The Dallas Morning News reported that just a few months after opening, Ocean Ranch closed due to an electrical problem (as per a sign posted on the door), despite the restaurant only opening in March of this year. The website is still live, but its Google Map page reads "permanently closed," and reservations are no longer bookable through Resy. 
