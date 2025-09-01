 Where to Find the Best Matcha in Dallas | Dallas Observer
The Best Matcha in Dallas

From casual cafés to pop-up shops, here’s where to sip the best matcha in Dallas.
September 1, 2025
Image: Elevated flights of fancy.
Elevated flights of fancy. Lauren Durie
Dallas may run on espresso and queso, but there’s a rising wave of caffeine lovers going green — and not just for the seasonal shamrock shake. Matcha’s having more than a moment; it’s practically a lifestyle at this point. And why wouldn’t it be? It checks all the boxes: it’s aesthetic (vibrant green with colorful add-ons), functional (energy without the crash), and wellness-adjacent (antioxidants, metabolism boost, insert vague health claim here).

Plus, it’s endlessly customizable: lattes, soft serve, cocktails, you name it. Whether you’re a purist sipping ceremonial-grade straight up or just here for the pastel-hued, Instagram-worthy creations, Dallas has fully embraced the matcha craze. From minimalist tea bars and pop-ups to over-the-top cafés that treat it like a green art form, it even has its own grassroots fan club (pun intended, Dallas Matcha Club with 4K followers and growing). Here’s where to get your fix.

Elevated Coffee & Tea

1251 State St. #700, Richardson
What started as a low-key neighborhood coffee and boba shop in CityLine has been making waves for its wildly Instagrammable sweet matcha flights — four mix-and-match mini cups for $17 — basically two full-size drinks but way cuter. Flavors include vanilla, strawberry, mango, blueberry, KitKat and the house-favorite Earl Grey, with all the fruit syrups made in-house. They’re so thick you’ll need a Boba straw to power through, which looks a little silly with the tiny cups, but who’s judging? The matcha itself is quite potent, so be sure to mix thoroughly for a well-rounded sip. And if the green juice isn’t your thing, don’t worry, they’ve also got cold brew flights and a few La Casita pastries, so you can still bring your more traditional coffee-snob friends without judgment.

7th Day Coffee

743 Brick Row Ste 350, Richardson
If you like your caffeine fueled by faith and froth, 7th Day delivers, with a name that nods to the Bible’s call to rest and an interior that looks like a motivational poster come to life. Keith Lee gave their matcha his highest rating in Dallas (a solid 8/10), calling it rich, savory, and creamy, with a strong earthy flavor that edges on bitter — in an acquired taste kind of way. They hand-whisk the ceremonial-grade matcha right in front of you and make all their syrups in-house, meaning it’s a full-on labor of love (aka don’t show up expecting speed or abundant seating). Fan favorites include Earl Grey, strawberry, and seasonal jasmine matcha.
click to enlarge
Vanilla latte topped with ube cold foam at Bloom—because your caffeine should be as cute as it is caffeinated.
Lauren Durie

Bloom Café

1815 W Campbell Road, Garland
The girly boutique coffee shop of your dreams, Bloom in Garland, exudes a “you can sip with us” vibe that’s all pink florals, with an adorable kids’ play area that somehow stays library-level quiet for those looking to set up shop. It’s owned by local food influencer @dallasfoodwanderer and her family, who clearly know their way around an aesthetic and a good collab, serving Oak Cliff Roasters coffee, pastries from neighborhood bakeries, and house-made toasts. Get the seasonal vanilla with ube cold foam if it’s still around, or opt for the flight of their biggest hits, which includes one matcha if you don’t mind commingling your caffeine.

Chasen Matcha Bar

16 N Tyler St., Dallas
A weekend-only matcha bar tucked inside the former Hola Café space, this under-the-radar spot with barely any signage is strictly for those in the know. Chasen came to Dallas with one mission: to prove that not all matcha tastes like grass. Every house special is made with ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from Fukuoka, with standouts like houjicha (a sweet, nutty roasted tea), einspanner (Viennese vanilla), miso caramel, bougie berry, Oreo and taro cream top. For true aficionados, there’s also a collab with Brooklyn-based Kettl featuring small-batch varieties from Nishio and Fukuoka, complete with tasting notes if you’re ready to push your palate.
click to enlarge
Madagascar Vanilla matcha from Junbi—earthy, creamy, and just bougie enough to bless your feed.
Lauren Durie

Junbi Matcha

326 W. Campbell Road, Richardson
If you’re able to bypass La La Land for another local spot to sip, Junbi is low-key in the parking lot right behind it. They have a full menu of matcha lattes and soft serve, all made with finely milled green tea sourced from a 100-year-old farm in Japan. The name means “preparation,” and they take that seriously—ethically grown leaves, energy-from-the-Earth vibes, and a dash of wellness woo-woo, but it works. Madagascar Vanilla, Yuzu Dragonfruit, Sakura, and Rosewater are some of the more unique flavors, or get it dirty for the best of both worlds.

Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko

9244 Prestmont Place #207, Frisco
A new addition to Frisco, Premium Matcha Café opened in May to consistent lines out the door. Already well-hyped by those in the know, they have a few other U.S. locations, most notably in Hawaii and San Francisco, with all products imported from Uji, Japan. In addition to their tea, latte, and frappe selection, they’re equally known for their matcha parfaits, floats, soft serve, and Hawaiian-style shaved ice. Toppings include house-made goodies like shiratama (mochi balls), condensed milk, chiffon cake, red beans, and even a 24K gold leaf option if you’re feeling fancy. And since narrowing down the options was already challenging enough, we also recommend trying the hojicha, another type of roasted Japanese green tea with a sweet and spicy bite.

Meccha Matcha

625 W. Pioneer Parkway #210, Grand Prairie
A cult favorite in the food court at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, Meccha is the place to either dip your toes into the world of matcha or go for broke. Their playful levels: “I like matcha,” “I love matcha,” and “I’m obsessed with matcha," all with corresponding intensity, with the last one billed as the strongest matcha available in America. Sourced from a tea farm in Okabe, they offer both lattes and ice creams in all three strengths, ranging from a casual 85 milligrams of caffeine to a full-on jet fuel dose of 255 milligrams. If you’re feeling extra, the Matcha Dubai Chocolate Cup is just as decadent as it sounds, as is their eight-layer parfait stacked with red beans, brown sugar sauce, and matcha jelly.
click to enlarge
Earl Grey matcha with fresh coconut milk at Matcha Republic—a bold brew-meets-bodega vibe.
Lauren Durie

Matcha Republic

2532 Old Denton Road
Another newcomer to the area that’s quickly gaining attention, Matcha Republic is a counter inside 99 Ranch Market in Carrollton, serving ceremonial matcha from Uji with each drink hand-whisked to order. Fair warning: it’s on the stronger side, but they’ve got a DIY sweetener station so you can tweak it to your liking. The menu is impressively long, with creative combos like pistachio hazelnut, sakura rose and even a matcha affogato if you want your green tea with a shot of espresso. Pro tip: If you don’t mind a bit of texture, swap your milk for coconut as the owners also run Coconut Paradise next door, so you know it’s extra fresh.

Oishii Matcha Café

2299 Market St Suite A, San Francisco
A weekend-only matcha spot at the Underground Market in Lower Greenville, Oishii is open Saturdays and Sundays only, and known to sell out fast. Fan favorites include the viral banana pudding, horchata and strawberry drinks, all customizable with your preferred sweetness level from 0–100%. They turn whisking and layering into a full-on production, so grab a front-row seat and enjoy the show.
Image: Lauren Durie
Lauren Durie focuses on offbeat adventures and things you didn’t even know you wanted on your bucket list. She seeks out the weirdest and wackiest beats and bites to prove there’s no such thing as a flyover city or state. An accidental Texan by way of Denver and Chicago, she’s having fun exploring Dallas and is forever in search of the best hot pot, bagel and noodle bowl. You can follow the (mis)adventures on her blog theDownLo.com or on Insta @lmonitz.
