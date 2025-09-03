The 10 Most Iconic Dishes in Dallas

At the time, Fearing and another chef in the Mansion kitchen, John Eschenfelder, led the charge for French fine-dining in Dallas. After Hunt's request, they spent weeks testing recipes and ingredients to make the perfect tortilla soup, which Fearing says then involved a lot of Kraft yellow cheese.
One day, Eschefelder arrived at the kitchen early, and when Fearing arrived, Eschefelder told him he'd perfected it. Fearing tried it and agreed: it was perfect. They added it to the menu that night, and it was an instant success.
Five years after making that soup, Fearing started leaning into Southwestern cuisine. He was in Dallas, he thought, so why not celebrate the flavors of the region with a French technique? One humble bowl of soup helped launch Southwestern cuisine.
Years later, when Fearing broke away to open his eponymous restaurant, Fearing's, the soup came with him, although over the years he's dressed up this recipe (he now uses white cheese). To this day, it's served at both restaurants.
For a dish to be iconic, it has to represent a particular time or serve as a symbol for something else. And even while Dallas is still trying to find its foothold in its own gastronomic landscape — apart from Tex-Mex and barbecue — these are the longstanding dishes that are more than a meal, rather a story.