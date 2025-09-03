 Portillo’s Secret Menu Lands in Dallas, Does it Live Up to the Hype? | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Portillo’s Launched a New Secret Menu … and It’s Wildly Underwhelming

What would you like to see on a Portillo's secret menu?
September 3, 2025
Image: Stick to the classics: beef and dogs.
Stick to the classics: beef and dogs. Lauren Durie
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chicagoans treat Portillo’s like a birthright. It’s the go-to celebratory meal, comfort food after a rough day, the post-Thanksgiving feast and the signature “welcome home from college” homecoming. More than a restaurant, it’s a cultural marker, a rite of passage, and in some cases, a borderline religious experience. Some may have even attempted to rent a cheese fountain for their wedding (cough, cough — there’s a $1,000 minimum). In Gen X lingo, that’s a stan.

When Portillo’s announced it was launching a secret menu, interest was instantly piqued. The chain has done plenty of outrageous things over the years, a chocolate cake shake that topped Eat This, Not That’s list of “Unhealthiest Desserts in America,” christening a sandwich after Pope Leo (a divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy and finished with the holy trinity of peppers), and more recently, even tested breakfast.
click to enlarge
The "secret" menu is only accessible via the in-store kiosks when logged in with your perks account.
Lauren Durie

Perks Payoff

Exclusive to perks members, Portillo’s revamped its rewards program in early 2025. Just for signing up, members get free fries, cake slices for both birthday and half-birthday (they like to spoil you), plus fun surprises like free onion rings when “Travis put a ring on it.” The program is unique in that it tracks the number of visits, not dollars spent, so rewards come faster by simply entering a phone number or scanning the QR code in your digital wallet.

How to Access the New Secret Menu

The secret menu is available only to rewards members and only at the restaurant kiosk, unlocked by petting the head of Pokey, owner Dick Portillo’s dachshund. And what’s on there? A towering triple cheeseburger with three one-third-pound char-broiled patties topped with cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and ketchup, on a toasted bun that’s almost too big to hold or fit in your mouth and chili cheese fries. That’s it.

Now, we’re not ones to complain, but as dipped Italian beef and Chicago dog purists, if you want us to deviate from the staples, you'd better make a very convincing case, and this just ain’t it.

click to enlarge
Does a really big burger do it for you?
Lauren Durie

Menu Items They Should Add

Skepticism already swirls around Portillo’s rapid Dallas expansion, and the secret menu could have been the perfect opportunity to win over locals with something new. Imagine Italian beef with Philly-style grilled onions and mushrooms. A Chicago pizza-beef mashup with tomato sauce and mozzarella. A serrano-spiked hot dog nodding to Texas heat. Even a nostalgic dessert collab with another iconic Windy City brand — a Rainbow Cone shake, Eli’s cheesecake, or Garrett’s popcorn — would have turned heads.

Portillo’s could have gone in countless directions that were more memorable than an oversized burger and bastardized cheese fries. The classics remain untouchable. The secret menu? Forgettable.

What would you like to see? Maybe it’s time to give them some Texas-sized creativity. 
Image: Lauren Durie
Lauren Durie focuses on offbeat adventures and things you didn’t even know you wanted on your bucket list. She seeks out the weirdest and wackiest beats and bites to prove there’s no such thing as a flyover city or state. An accidental Texan by way of Denver and Chicago, she’s having fun exploring Dallas and is forever in search of the best hot pot, bagel and noodle bowl. You can follow the (mis)adventures on her blog theDownLo.com or on Insta @lmonitz.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Bonnie and Clyde Dined in Historic Mineola, and We Gave the East Texas Burger Co. a Shot, Too

Burgers

Bonnie and Clyde Dined in Historic Mineola, and We Gave the East Texas Burger Co. a Shot, Too

By Nick Reynolds
Image: 13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

Lists

13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Hank Vaughn and Aaren Prody
Image: The Best Matcha in Dallas

Coffee

The Best Matcha in Dallas

By Lauren Durie
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: The Porch, a Henderson Avenue Staple, Has Closed

Openings & Closings

The Porch, a Henderson Avenue Staple, Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: The 10 Most Iconic Dishes in Dallas

Dallas Decoded

The 10 Most Iconic Dishes in Dallas

By Aaren Prody
Image: A Lower Greenville Institution Celebrates 20 Years

Sandwiches

A Lower Greenville Institution Celebrates 20 Years

By Simon Pruitt
Image: Which Dallas Restaurants Closed in August? Here’s the Full List

Openings & Closings

Which Dallas Restaurants Closed in August? Here’s the Full List

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation