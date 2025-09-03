The Porch, a Henderson Avenue Staple, Has Closed

The grilled cheese sandwich was our top pick in our Best of 2024 issue. Its mac and cheese took best of honors the year before that.
The patio, or porch, was a popular draw for casual brunches and long dinners with friends. Alas, Henderson Avenue is changing rapidly these days. New spots such as Lawnie's, The Charlotte and Local Public Eatery cater to a younger generation looking for the next buzzy thing, although the catfish spaghetti at The Charlotte should appeal to anyone.
After posting a few times over the past week that The Porch was closed for the long weekend, then for the repairs, on Wednesday, just after 11 a.m. they posted a fond farewell message:
We'll reach out for comment and to see what the plans are for the space. If we hear back we'll update.