 The Porch in Dallas in Knox-Henderson Neighborhood Has Closed | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Porch, a Henderson Avenue Staple, Has Closed

The popular restaurant along Henderson has closed, according to an Instagram post.
September 3, 2025
Image: The Porch has announced it has closed.
The Porch has announced it has closed. The Porch
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Porch along Henderson Avenue originally opened in 2007 as a casual brasserie with chef-driven plates and a casual, fun vibe. It was popular for its gooey butter cake, short-rib stroganoff, chicken strips and a Stodg burger, named after a Dallas lawyer.

The grilled cheese sandwich was our top pick in our Best of 2024 issue. Its mac and cheese took best of honors the year before that.

The patio, or porch, was a popular draw for casual brunches and long dinners with friends. Alas, Henderson Avenue is changing rapidly these days. New spots such as Lawnie's, The Charlotte and Local Public Eatery cater to a younger generation looking for the next buzzy thing, although the catfish spaghetti at The Charlotte should appeal to anyone.

After posting a few times over the past week that The Porch was closed for the long weekend, then for the repairs, on Wednesday, just after 11 a.m. they posted a fond farewell message: 
We'll reach out for comment and to see what the plans are for the space. If we hear back we'll update. 
Image: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Bonnie and Clyde Dined in Historic Mineola, and We Gave the East Texas Burger Co. a Shot, Too

Burgers

Bonnie and Clyde Dined in Historic Mineola, and We Gave the East Texas Burger Co. a Shot, Too

By Nick Reynolds
Image: 13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

Lists

13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Hank Vaughn and Aaren Prody
Image: The Best Matcha in Dallas

Coffee

The Best Matcha in Dallas

By Lauren Durie
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: The 10 Most Iconic Dishes in Dallas

Dallas Decoded

The 10 Most Iconic Dishes in Dallas

By Aaren Prody
Image: A Lower Greenville Institution Celebrates 20 Years

Sandwiches

A Lower Greenville Institution Celebrates 20 Years

By Simon Pruitt
Image: Which Dallas Restaurants Closed in August? Here’s the Full List

Openings & Closings

Which Dallas Restaurants Closed in August? Here’s the Full List

By Aaren Prody
Image: Portillo’s Launched a New Secret Menu … and It’s Wildly Underwhelming

Burgers

Portillo’s Launched a New Secret Menu … and It’s Wildly Underwhelming

By Lauren Durie
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation