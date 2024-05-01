 Two Frisco Restaurants Make Yelp's Best Brunch List, Dallas Snubbed | Dallas Observer
Dallas Snubbed as Two Frisco Restaurants Make Yelp's Best Brunch List

It's all about the banana bread (apparently).
May 1, 2024
The Aussie Grind specializes in different types of toasts and Australian-fusion dishes.
The Aussie Grind specializes in different types of toasts and Australian-fusion dishes. Anisha Holla
We're well into brunch season, and Yelp recently updated its list of Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024, which it says is determined by its users.

That brunch is Dallas' most defining meal and the entire city has been snubbed in favor of two restaurants "not even in Dallas" is crazy, but it's also a conversation for another day.

That's OK, though, because the Yelp crew may have taken our favorite brunches in Dallas for granted, but we sure don't. Especially not the freshly made corn tortillas at Revolver.

It's a lighthearted list, especially when you consider the type of person to write a Yelp review ... we digress ... but two spots in Frisco made it this year: The Aussie Grind and Barney's Brunch House.
click to enlarge banana bread
The Aussie Grind is perhaps best known for its banana bread, which is moist and studded with walnuts.
Anisha Holla

The Aussie Grind

3930 Preston Road, No. 120, Frisco
The Aussie Grind, which placed No. 22 on the list, holds the trifecta of a true Australian breakfast: good coffee, good service and good banana bread. With its two-and-a-half-page drink menu, the Grind was a shoo-in to fit into region's boozy brunch scene. The rest of the menu has a little something for everyone: omelets, smoothies, eggs Benny, hot cakes and housemade granola along with a complete lunch, dessert, coffee and drink menu. Lest we forget the award-winning banana bread, which classifies itself as a must-try.

Barney's Brunch House

5480 FM 423, No. 700, Frisco
Coming in at No. 42 on the list is Barney's Brunch House. This isn't the first time the restaurant has been singled out for its brunch. Barney's also won The Dallas Morning News' Readers' Choice Best Brunch in DFW. With a menu like this, an accolade or two is to be expected. There's a whole roster of pancakes ranging from housemade sweet buttercream pancakes to the Elvis and Cinnabomb. Hard to choose? They know. You can select three flavors with their pancake sampler. Other items on the menu include Benedicts, omelets, French toast, egg specialties and breakfast bowls along with a whole roster of lunch items and drinks. 
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
