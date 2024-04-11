Where to Brunch in Dallas

Chimichurri
324 W. Seventh St. Bishop Arts restaurant Chimichurri dazzles with its brunch menu , offering housemade empanadas, a gaucho steak and traditional dishes you won't find elsewhere like choripan and spaghetti porteno. Start with a Benedict empanada filled with a poached egg and chimichurri hollandaise, or the spicy beef with ground beef and Latin chilies. The Orejitas de Elefante is a plate of crispy potato chips topped with buttermilk and blue cheese dressing. The Argentinian French toast is painted with a Nutella and dulce de leche drizzle. Finish the meal with an apple empenada topped with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream.
Dream Cafe
6465 E. Mockingbird LaneDream Cafe, which originally opened in Uptown in 1988, is a Lakewood staple with a bar, open-air dining room, and a climate-controlled and pet-friendly patio. Most main brunch plates are $12 to $14, but the farmers scramble with cheese is a humble $3. They have all the brunch standards but start with Cloud Cakes: fluffy ricotta pancakes topped with fruit and creme fraiche. The Low Country Shrimp and Grits with a Cajun cream sauce is popular. The Eye Opener Cocktails include a frozen Irish coffee with Jameson, plus there are fresh pressed juices (including the Cold Elixir with carrot, orange, ginger, lemon and turmeric). Hair-of-the-dog and healing all at once.
El Encanto
3054 Webb Chapel Road, Carrollton Indulge in a simple but addictive brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week at El Encanto. There’s nothing more comforting than an unfussy stack of buttered pancakes or a plate of chilaquiles with a base of delectably crispy corn tortillas. Fresh vegetable and fruit juices make good accompaniments, along with uniquely Mexican concha bread that’s passed around in a basket during brunch hours. Everything is plated beautifully, with a splash of color.
Encina Dallas
614 W. Davis St.Encina, home of the famous blue corn pancakes, puts a modern Mexican twist on brunch classics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Mexican-inspired dishes like the hatch chili flatbread and goat guisada tacos are great, but they take a back seat to sweet endings like the PB&J French toast, complete with a topping of toasted coconut and pecan granola. Traditional and seasonal mimosas flow easily.
The Fivee
1319 Botham Jean Blvd.The brunch party never ends at The Fivee Bistro and Bar in the Cedars neighborhood. Fried chicken seems to be a central theme here. Favorites include The Fivee’s chicken and waffles dumped in a colorful display of fruit, Sriracha drizzle and powdered sugar, and the loaded French toast layered in more crispy fried chicken and gravy. Order a $60 mimosa tower for the table and drown yourself in the live music. The party lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Garden Cafe
5310 Junius St.The food at Garden Cafe shines, as does the ambiance. Feast on a plate of smoked tomatillo chilaquiles or sweet potato pancakes while lounging in a literal garden in the Junius Heights neighborhood in Old East Dallas. Many of the ingredients used in dishes are plucked right from the garden. The spot is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for some fresh-as-they-get brunch dishes. A slice of seasonal Mom’s pie here makes a visit that much better.
The Henry
2301 N. Akard St. The Henry near Victory Park in Dallas is a two-story brunch mecca. The space is beautiful, but when the weather is nice and the windows upstairs are open it's glorious. Start every meal here with the rustic house-made bread and pesto. Then move on to more substantial dishes like the harvest bowl, which is quite healthy but tasty enough that it doesn't feel like a sacrifice. The Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich is highly recommended too. Party-tip: Park in the adjacent garage and bring your ticket in to get validated.
Henry's Majestic
2303 Pittman St. The original Henry's Majestic, a longtime Uptown staple, had to vamoose after the building was sold. No worries, they found a new home with a sprawling courtyard and stage in West Dallas where Chicken Scratch once was. The food here is very well done, as are the drinks. The brunch menu specifically has big indulgent dishes for the table and a sparkle bar for your drink of choice. Classics are thoughtful, like chicken and waffles with buttermilk-fried thighs, hatch chile gravy and cold brew maple syrup. You can also get their famous bone marrow burger. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
José4931 W. Lovers LaneGood vibes, food and margaritas have turned José on Lovers into a go-to Mexican spot. It’s no surprise then that its brunch menu has also climbed to the top of the Dallas food ranks. While huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and molletes represent traditional Mexican options, other dishes come with a uniquely Americanized twist. The cabo bowl, a parfait-like dish made of hibiscus-scented yogurt, or the concha French toast made with egg-battered Mexican pastry in place of the traditional brioche bread, are both good preludes to the extensive drink selection, with over 24 types of cocktails and caffeine-infused pick-me-ups.
Ladylove Lounge
310 W. Seventh St.Tucked away in the Bishop Arts District, LadyLove stands out as a unique record lounge conceived by vinyl enthusiasts David Grover and Kate Siamro. The recent addition to Dallas’ growing brunch scene opens at 11 a.m. on Sundays and cooks up a simple but tasty menu of steak and eggs, breakfast burritos, French toast and other brunch delicacies, all served in big portions. Sip on a vinyl-themed cocktail and stick around for the live DJ music, spun exclusively from vinyl records. From the ambiance to the drinks to the music, everything is on-brand.
Nuno’s Vegmex
8024 Spring Valley RoadIndulge in an exclusively plant-based brunch at Nuno’s, a to-go-only joint that sits in the tasty but rare intersection between vegan and Mexican food. Breakfast crunchwraps, biscuits and gravy, fluffy pancakes and scrambled eggs are just some of the classic breakfast foods that Nuno’s makes dairy-, egg- and meat-free. End with a huge serving of Nuno’s new chicken-fried steak, a vegan beefsteak rolled in breadcrumbs and topped with a ladle of homemade plant-based gravy, and wash it down with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. It’s comfort brunch without the meat.
The Old Monk
2847 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas-favorite Irish pub The Old Monk has a hidden brunch menu that’s small but mighty. Indulge in a spread of eggs Benedict, breakfast tacos or Irish-smoked salmon bagels, all with a side of crispy pub brunch potatoes. Don’t miss out on the chicken and biscuits topped with jalapeno-cheese-sausage gravy, or the famous bread pudding, crowned with a dollop of whipped cream and housemade whiskey sauce. Five-dollar mimosas don’t sound too bad, either.
Parigi3311 Oak Lawn Ave.This Dallas gem has become a recent favorite for its hearty brunch menu, patio seating and stellar service. The menu at Parigi is seasonal, even daily, so there's always something new to try. Standouts include the chef's daily risotto and French-inspired pate, served with unlimited complimentary bread. Don't ever leave this place without getting the Chocolate Glob, a Dallas institution. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Revolver Gastro Cantina
2646 Elm St.Revolver is all about tacos and parties six days a week, but save Sunday for brunch when they serve up one of the best authentic Mexican spreads in the city. If the menudo and freshly made corn tortillas don't cure whatever ails you, then you're not curable. Everything is traditional Michoacan style and amazing. Carnitas, guisados, chilaquiles, wagyu bistek — the whole menu is listed on their website. Brunch is $35 and is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday only.
Standard Pour
2900 McKinney Ave.The Standard Pour serves a classic American brunch early on the weekends and transforms into one of the city’s best bars at nighttime. An unfussy menu of omelets, Benedicts and biscuits gives the food an almost nostalgic feel, and the customer-favorite cinnamon buns topped with vanilla glaze and berry compote, or the red velvet pancakes, which come shaded a deep red color, are sure to please. Clever drinks like the strawberry-basil mimosa flaunt exotic flavors and strong potencies. What’s a brunch visit without a few standard pours?
TacoLingo2301 N. Akard St. Find a uniquely Tex-Mex brunch spread at TacoLingo, which offers brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Start with the signature smoky queso or homemade guacamole, which pairs naturally with a plate of chicken-and-waffle tacos or breakfast burrito, brimming with scrambled egg and slow-roasted brisket. A must-try brunch culminates in a plate of house-made churro donuts, dusted with sea salt and served with a dollop of horchata icing. Enjoy it all with a $3 mimosa, froses and bloody marys. Or perhaps one of each.
Toulouse3314 Knox St., Dallas, and 7301 Windrose Ave., Plano A French-inspired restaurant in Dallas and Plano, Toulouse is quite the obvious pick for a uniquely French brunch in Dallas. Prices are on the higher end, but fresh ingredients and an iconic setting — dotted with antique French paintings and trinkets — justify the price and the time spent. Start with an ornately decorated slab of avocado toast garnished in smoked salmon and caviar, or the quiche of the day, crafted with seasonal ingredients. For $12, add a basket of Toulouse’s signature croissants, served flaky and warm.
Yo! Lobster
33B Highland Park VillageSeafood-themed brunch is a must-try at least once in Dallas, and the perfect opportunity presents itself at Yo! Lobster, a lobster-centric brunch spot in Highland Park. Brunch lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and starts with smoked salmon toast, eggs Benedicts, sandwiches or cheese-filled omelets, any of which can be topped with a serving of hot buttered lobster for a hefty (but justified) premium. Classic or grapefruit mimosas, prosecco spritzers and bloody marys enhance the visit.
Ida Claire
5001 Belt Line Road. Addison"Fine Southern" is the cuisine at Ida Claire, an Addison gem that dabbles in everything hot, fried and uniquely Southern … but with a fine dining twist. Sample from shareable plates like the Nashville fried cauliflower dressed in sesame seeds, or the fried oysters served with the restaurant’s signature Comeback Sauce and an addicting lemon butter. Ida’s fried chicken plate is a safe option, as is the specialty quiche, crafted with a mix of uniquely Southern ingredients. Still hungry? Try the signature french toast, an ultra-fluffy creation adorned with the kitchen’s choice of seasonal ingredients, or the pull-apart cinnamon roll, which boasts a messy topping of toffee sauce and toasted pecans.
Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria
2901 Commerce St.The Sunday Funday vibes are 10 of 10 at Yellow Rosa, and the mariachi band is live on the aux (although somehow never too loud, perhaps because of the super high ceilings). The chef pulls straight from his Mexican roots with vibrant traditional dishes. Every brunch starts with a basket of bread and fresh fruit. Go for the guiso rojo, a hearty and rich dish and full of redemption. Or you can go Americana traditional with avocado toast or chicken and waffles. This is a great spot for birthday celebrations, too — well, for the 21 and older crowd. Shots! Shots! Shots! Shots!
