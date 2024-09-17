 Dallas‘ Most Overrated Brunch Spots and Alternatives to Consider | Dallas Observer
Two of the Most Overrated Brunch Spots in Dallas and Where To Eat Instead

Dallas can brunch. But sometimes the mimosa is all fizz and no pulp. Here are two prime examples, plus alternatives.
September 17, 2024
The upstairs space at The Henry is a breezy brunch spot with ample aesthetics. Lauren Drewes Daniels
There’s no shortage of brunch spots in Dallas but we recommend steering clear of a few places if you’re hoping to find a menu beyond avocado toasts.

Overrated:

The Rooftop Restaurant at Restoration Hardware (RH)
3133 Knox St.
The main draw of RH Dallas is its Instagram-worthiness, and eaters should come if they’re interested in eating against the (admittedly very pretty) backdrop of an upscale furniture store and lush greenery.

The menu itself, though, is scarily trim, with dedicated breakfast items limited only to scrambled eggs (priced at an eye-popping $22), Black Forest bacon, lox and avocado toast.

Combined with an equally short cocktail menu, brunch at RH might be an ideal pick for the eater who gets overwhelmed by choice. But it’s not your best bet for a meal that will be memorable beyond the photos.

A brunch bowl at The Henry is both good for you and full of hearty, bold flavors.
Try Instead:

The Henry
2301 N. Akard
The Henry shares RH’s ethos of simplicity, with a touch more variety. You can get an expensive burger or avocado toast, or choose a rancheros breakfast bowl, California or quinoa burritos, or a ham and cheese quiche.

There’s also more fun to be had with the restaurant’s more extensive cocktail menu – we love the smoked pineapple margarita, second only to their “Greatest Neighborhood Margarita.”

Squeezed between Downtown and Uptown near the American Airlines Center, The Henry’s striped awnings and shrubbery-circled rooftop provide the picture-perfect setting of RH Dallas, but with the food to match.

Overrated:

Sadelle’s
1 Highland Park Village
The Highland Park outpost of this New York-based brunch spot is now one of six U.S. locations serving up the self-described “best bagels in America.” Those are perhaps the restaurant’s top attraction: the famed Sadelle’s Tower, three trays laden with smoked salmon, tomatoes, and cucumbers for layering onto a stack of bagels.

At $140, it’s not cheap, nor is the rest of the fairly basic menu that includes a $28 Cobb salad, $29 cheeseburger and caviar prepared four different ways. Maybe the best bagels come at a price, but if reviews are calling Sadelle’s “the most overpriced place in town” in a city like Dallas, it’s up to diners to decide whether they’re willing to pay up for it.

Dining room at Sadelle's in Highland Park.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Try Instead:

Beverley’s Bistro & Bar
3215 Fitzhugh Dr.
Inspired by owner Greg Katz’s time spent living in places like Cape Town, Tel Aviv, and New York, Beverley’s comfortably situates Middle Eastern and North African dishes like shakshuka next to American classic crab cakes. It’s a New York vibe with more variety, and there’s something for every taste.

Here, oysters take top billing on the cold bar menu, and discerning diners will enjoy the option to spring for caviar and latkes. Beverley’s doesn’t offer the same range of caviar choices as Sadelle’s, but the latkes are a power player among heavy hitters including challah French toast and a can’t-miss chicken schnitzel.

Also like Sadelle’s, Beverley’s offers classics such as matzo ball soup and a better-priced bagel and lox. And don’t miss dessert — we love the sticky toffee cake for the sweetest end to a delicious morning out.
