Best Brunch

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in Mexico surrounded by intoxicating scents of home-cooked dishes and vibrant colors, you'll have to travel no further than Deep Ellum. Every Sunday morning Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina serves a feast of authentic Mexican dishes your high school Spanish teacher never told you about. The Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will either have you singing in the streets or ready for siesta. There's costilla en chile de arbol tatemado (baby back pork ribs in roasted chile de arbol sauce) and guisado gobernador de langosta y camaron (lobster and shrimp in a chipotle cream sauce). For the less adventurous, there are carnitas and chilaquiles (fried tortilla, egg, salsa). One of the best parts of this brunch is the homemade tortillas. Nursing a hangover? Try the menudo.