Dallas Observer
Best Brunch

Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina

EMayne

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in Mexico surrounded by intoxicating scents of home-cooked dishes and vibrant colors, you'll have to travel no further than Deep Ellum. Every Sunday morning Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina serves a feast of authentic Mexican dishes your high school Spanish teacher never told you about. The Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will either have you singing in the streets or ready for siesta. There's costilla en chile de arbol tatemado (baby back pork ribs in roasted chile de arbol sauce) and guisado gobernador de langosta y camaron (lobster and shrimp in a chipotle cream sauce). For the less adventurous, there are carnitas and chilaquiles (fried tortilla, egg, salsa). One of the best parts of this brunch is the homemade tortillas. Nursing a hangover? Try the menudo.

Best Biscuit Sandwich

Goodfriend Package

Taylor Adams

We've heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whether you're combating rush-hour traffic or have the luxury of time to savor the moment, there is nothing like sinking your teeth into a made-from-scratch buttery and flaky biscuit sandwich. At Goodfriend Package you can get as creative as you'd like with the BYO Biscuit, but we recommend you kickstart your day with an already created masterpiece like the Bronx or the Notorious ($8 each). The Bronx is loaded with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and million island dressing, and the Notorious is an egg white, roast beef, sliced tomato, Swiss cheese and horseradish mayo masterpiece. To heck with a bowl of Wheaties. These biscuit sandwiches truly are the "breakfast of champions."

Best Cajun

Restaurant Beatrice

Angie Quebedeaux

The James Beard Foundation didn't select Restaurant Beatrice as the winner of the Best New Restaurants this year, but we still think it's a Cajun gem worth celebrating. The menu changes regularly and showcases the freshest seasonal ingredients available. Chefs artfully blend family heirloom recipes with their own unique twist and masterfully pay homage to the traditions, hospitality and cultural heritage of Louisiana. Favorites like jambalaya, gumbo and red beans and rice regularly grace the menu, but indulging in MawMaw's fried chicken is a must, especially when paired with the sinful praline syrup.

Best Cheese Selection

Scardello

Scardello is a small, family-owned and -operated business that has become a renowned destination for cheese lovers seeking a diverse and high-quality range of cheeses from around the world. The staff pride themselves on providing a personalized and knowledgeable cheese experience, and with their wealth of expertise they're eager to guide you through on cheese journey. From creamy brie to tangy cheddar, aged Gouda and pungent blue cheese, there is something to satisfy every palate. The shop frequently introduces seasonal cheeses, allowing customers to discover and indulge in limited-edition offerings. And it often hosts cheese classes, tastings and events where cheese enthusiasts can expand their knowledge and appreciation for this beloved culinary delight.

Best Cheesecake

Val's Cheesecake

Mike Brooks

The story of Val's Cheesecake is one of turning tragedy into triumph. After owner Val Jean-Bart lost his beloved mother to cancer, he turned their Sunday ritual of baking into a full-blown business. Eleven years later, it is still thriving, as evidenced by its recent expansion to a second location at 1111 S. Akard St. (near the Cedars). With more than 15 flavors on the regular menu, Val's offers the option to indulge in cheesecakes via jars, slices or whole cheesecakes (available in 7-inch or 9-inch versions). We love the individual jars for their ability to strike the perfect balance of satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising your waistline.

  • 2820 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 75206 Map

Best Chicken Wings

Hawkers

Angie Quebedeaux

You might not think of a place serving Asian street food as a contender for the best chicken wings in Dallas. But the Korean Twice Fried Wings at Hawker's in Deep Ellum should be at the top of any wing lover's list. They are larger than your standard chicken wing with an extra crispy exterior, which Hawker's achieves by adding a little cornstarch to the batter, then double frying the wings and tossing them in garlic gochujang sauce and topping it with peanuts, sesame and cilantro. Get your napkins ready, not only for your saucy fingers, but also to wipe the drool from your face.

Best Chili

Billy Can Can

Kathy Tran

Texans take their chili seriously. Restaurants that choose to serve this it better darn well know how to properly make a Texas-style chili if they want to survive. And Billy Can Can does just that. Their bowl of red pays homage to one of the most popular dishes in the state. It's hearty and flavorful, with a rich and robust blend of slow-cooked beef, beef bacon, spices, longhorn cheddar and pickled jalapeños. Order it with a side of the cast-iron cornbread with green chiles and honey butter.

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cafe Duro

The extra chocolatey chip cookie at Café Duro will shatter any keto aspirations you may have, but they are well worth the sacrifice of your waistline. Packed with luscious chunks of melty chocolate and perfectly adorned with a sprinkle of sea salt, each bite offers a harmonious blend of sweet and savory sensation. And while it may seem crazy to pay $4 per cookie, trust us when we tell you they are worth every penny. Whether paired with a steaming cup of coffee, a glass of wine after dinner or simply enjoyed on their own, these cookies will have you going out of your way to spoil yourself even more.

Best Crunchy Beef Tacos

MiCocina

MiCocina has gained well-deserved fame for its Mambo Taxi cocktail, but it's time to let you in on another one of its hidden gems: the crunchy beef taco. We know you're wondering what could be so special about some ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed into a hard taco shell? But the thing that puts MiCocina's tacos a step above the rest is the grated cheese: long, thicker cuts of cheddar cheese that will have you contemplating whether to forgo the lettuce and tomatoes to make more room for the cheese. Add a little hot sauce on top and thank us later.

Best Cuban Sandwiches

Bella Flan

Angie Quebedeaux
The Cuban Sandwich

You don't need to go to Miami anymore for a great Cuban sandwich. Dallas has some great options, but the Cuban that makes our mouth water is the one at Bella Flan. Made with authentic Cuban bread, it has slow-roasted Cuban mojo pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and spicy Bella Flan mustard served with fried plantain chips. The pork and ham are both tender and sweet, and when combined with the sour pickles, spicy mustard and crunchy Cuban bread, it's a combination of flavors that will put a smile on your face.

