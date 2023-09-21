Best Food Truck

Chef Marko Ramirez-Pursley opened his Puerto-Rican-fusion food truck in his island hometown, but Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, brought the chef and his newly painted food truck to Dallas. The truck's crispy Puerto Rican empanadas are a good place to start, stuffed generously with caramelized meat or vegetables. Try the scoopable stew of meats, beans and vegetables that comes with El Chifrijo's plantain nacho chips. Puerto Rican Mofongo (mashed plantains), rice croquettes and street tacos are other inventive menu options. Everything served from the back of Chifrijo's truck bursts with flavor and passion.