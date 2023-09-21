Best Duck Under $100

Komodo in Dallas offers a Peking duck for $105, but for those wishing to sate a duck craving without having to cash in a savings bond first, we suggest the duck-fried rice at Tomyumkung Thai Café. On the menu it's listed under "Chef specials," and rightfully so. A mere $18 will get you a large plate of perfectly seasoned Thai fried rice topped with what seems like at least half a duck, juicy and tender with wonderfully crispy skin. It is not a skimpy duck serving, and you'll find yourself gnawing on the bones to get every last delectable morsel of meat. Then, with the $80 you saved, go fill up your gas tank or something. You're welcome.