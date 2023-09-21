Best Tex Mex Restaurant

Step inside the new Casa Rosa and find a brilliant homage to the Highland Park original. A large skylight shines down to create a courtyard feel, and colorful art adorns the pink walls and matching cloth napkins on each table. Casa Rosa's menu offers all the Tex-Mex favorites with flavor and affordability. Fajitas were introduced to Dallas here, and they're still a classic. Order the beef: tenderloin strips cloaked in steam and surrounded by a bed of onions and peppers. Pile forkfuls into the house-made tortillas, and each bite will have you reveling in the brilliance of some of Dallas' most genuine Tex-Mex.